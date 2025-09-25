SBI MF Rolls Out Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund, NFO Opens October 1

SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest asset manager, on Wednesday launched its first investment strategy under the newly introduced Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) framework — the Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on October 1, 2025 and will close on October 15, 2025.

The interval investment strategy will invest predominantly in a mix of equity and debt securities, with limited short exposure through derivatives. The fund aims to generate regular income through derivative strategies such as covered calls and arbitrage opportunities in the cash and derivatives segments, while also seeking long-term capital appreciation via unhedged equity exposure.

“The launch of our Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) framework represents a strategic evolution in SBI Mutual Fund’s journey,” said Nand Kishore, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Ltd. “The Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund, the first strategy under Magnum SIF, demonstrates our commitment to delivering value to investors across market cycles.” Key Features of the Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund Structure: Interval investment strategy with daily subscriptions; redemptions twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays). Minimum Investment: ₹10 lakh initial application; additional purchases from ₹10,000 onwards. Investment Options: Lump sum and SIP. Benchmark: NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index TRI.

Portfolio Mix: 65–75% in equity & equity-related instruments. 0–75% hedged exposure (via index futures, stock futures, options, covered calls, protective puts, arbitrage). 0–25% unhedged short derivatives. 25–35% in debt and money market instruments (including debt-oriented MF units). Up to 10% in REITs and InvITs (within SEBI limits). The strategy will be managed by Gaurav Mehta, CFA, Head – SIF, Equity, who has been with SBI Funds Management since 2018 and currently oversees equity strategies under the SIF platform. With over 38 years of investment management legacy, SBI Mutual Fund said the Magnum SIF platform would allow it to introduce more differentiated strategies in the future, bridging the gap between conventional mutual funds and portfolio management services.

