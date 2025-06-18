Seventh Pay Commission: Dress allowance rule changed for new govt recruits

The central government has revised the dress allowance policy for all new recruits joining Central Government services after July 1, 2025. The Finance Ministry issued a formal order on March 24 and it was sent to government departments on June 16.

What’s the new rule?

New Central Government employees who join after the annual disbursement of the dress allowance in July will no longer receive the full annual amount. Instead, they will receive a proportionate dress allowance, calculated based on the number of months they will serve till June of the following year.

Key points:

The dress allowance is typically paid in July each year.

For recruits joining after July, the allowance will be prorated. Formula used: Annual Dress Allowance × (Number of months served from joining month till June) ÷ 12 Example for clarity If the annual dress allowance is Rs 10,000 and an employee joins in November, they will receive the allowance for 8 months (November to June): Rs 10,000 × 8 / 12 = Rs 6,667 No change for existing employees This revised rule does not affect existing employees who continue to receive the full annual dress allowance in July, as per the earlier guidelines issued in 2017.