SBI cardholders to pay more monthly: New rules for minimum amount due

SBI Card customers may soon pay more as monthly credit card bills after the company last week changed the way it calculates minimum amount due, the least amount a user must pay to avoid penalties. The revision could lead to quicker bill repayment, likely weighing on users who pay the minimum amount to manage cash flow.

What’s changing in the minimum amount due?

According to a notification by SBI Card, minimum amount due will now include a wider set of components:

100 per cent of GST

100 per cent of the EMI amount (including merchant EMIs and loan-on-card)

100 per cent of fees and other charges

100 per cent of finance charges (interest)

Any over limit amount

Plus 2 per cent of the remaining outstanding balance

Calculate EMI: EMI Calculator Tool Previously, only a portion of the EMI and charges were included, allowing customers to pay a smaller sum and roll over the balance. The new formula significantly raises the minimum monthly outgo for users with high dues or EMIs. Revised order of payment settlement SBI Card is also updating the order in which payments are adjusted: GST EMI amount Fees and charges Finance charges Balance transfers Retail spends Cash advances This revised sequence ensures that interest and penalty-generating components are cleared first, reducing interest compounding for cardholders in the long term.