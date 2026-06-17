Should investors choose passive funds for smallcap market exposure?

Experts recommend proven actively managed smallcap funds for the core smallcap allocation. “Active management remains more suitable for the core smallcap allocation because of the inefficiencies and dynamic nature of the segment,” says Rajani.

But investors must satisfy a few preconditions. “Investors who can select and monitor fund managers, and who seek the possibility of higher returns, may opt for active funds. On the other hand, those who want a low-cost, hassle-free approach and do not want to worry about manager performance may be better suited to passive funds,” says Vira.