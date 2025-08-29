Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From bank details to e-verification, what really slows down your ITR refund

From bank details to e-verification, what really slows down your ITR refund

Expecting an ITR refund? Make sure your bank account is validated and your return e-verified, or you could face unnecessary delays.

Income Tax
Income Tax
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the income tax return (ITR) filing season for assessment year (AY) 2025-26 gathers pace, taxpayers expecting refunds should ensure their bank account details are correctly updated and validated on the income tax portal.
 
Even a small error in these details can delay the refund process.
 

Adding and validating bank account details

 
To receive refunds, you must first add your bank account on the e-filing portal and mark it for refund:

Also Read

Deadline that protects you from tax scrutiny: CA explains the rules

Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

Simpler, smarter ITR forms ahead as New Income Tax Act kicks in from April

Tax changes on hold: Government to reintroduce New Income Tax Bill today

DIY Filing at Scale: How TaxBuddy Is Making Income Tax Filing Easier for Millions

 
Step 1: Log in to the income tax e-filing portal.
 
Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ → ‘My Bank Account’.
 
Step 3: Click ‘Add Bank Account’ and enter the required details (account number, IFSC, bank name, and account type).
 
Step 4: Once added, select the account you wish to nominate for refund and validate it through the electronic confirmation system.
 
Only validated accounts are eligible for refunds. Taxpayers can also track the status of their refund via the portal.

Don’t forget to e-verify your return

A common reason for refund delays is failure to e-verify the ITR. The return is treated as incomplete until it is verified. Taxpayers can e-verify instantly through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, Demat account, or bank account–based validation. Without this step, refunds will not be processed.
 

Why refunds get delayed

According to Avnish Arora, executive director, direct tax at Forvis Mazars India, while refund processing has become much faster, often within a month or even days, delays still occur. These are usually due to:

Incorrect or unvalidated bank account details

Discrepancies between filed return and records such as AIS or Form 26AS
 
Returns flagged for scrutiny
 
Pending tax dues or adjustments for earlier years
 
Arora adds, “The law entitles taxpayers to interest on late refunds under Section 244A, providing a measure of relief in the event of prolonged waiting. The key is accurate filing, because while the system has become faster, any error can hold up the refund.”
 
Taxpayers looking forward to a speedy refund this year must focus on three essentials: filing accurately, validating their bank account, and completing e-verification on time. These small steps can save weeks of unnecessary delay.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rise of women investors: Zerodha sees their share climb to 30% in 10 years

Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

A frozen NPS account can derail your tax break: Here's why it happens

No rich parents, no windfall - Just small steps that changed my finances

Equity Mutual Funds see 335% growth in 5 yrs; Small-Cap funds lead returns

Topics :Income Tax filingIncome Tax e-filingBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story