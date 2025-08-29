Home / Finance / Personal Finance / When a parent passes away, here's how their tax filing and refunds work

When a parent passes away, here's how their tax filing and refunds work

From filing the last return to claiming pending TDS, here's how families can manage a parent's tax matters after their passing.

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
Income Tax Bill, Income Tax
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dealing with tax paperwork after losing a loved one can feel daunting. Yet, the Income Tax Act lays down clear rules on who must file the final return and how refunds or pending tax deducted at source (TDS) can be claimed. Experts explain what families need to know.
 

Who files the final return?

Under Section 159 of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, the duty to file the return of a deceased taxpayer falls on the legal heir or executor of the estate.
 
“A legal heir is treated as an assessee for tax purposes. They must file the ITR for income earned up to the date of death,” said Shefali Mundra, chartered accountant & tax expert at ClearTax.
 
If a will exists, the executor handles the process, especially for income accrued after death.
 
Sudhir Kaushik, co-founder & chief executive officer of Taxspanner, stressed that a nominee alone cannot file
 
the return unless they are also a legal heir.
 
Kinjal Bhuta, chartered accountant and advocate, Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society, added that in the year of death, two returns may need to be filed, one for the deceased till the date of passing and another by the legal representative for the remainder of the financial year.
 

Steps to claim refunds and TDS

If excess tax was deducted, the legal heir must first register as a representative assessee on the income tax e-filing portal.
 
According to Mundra, this involves uploading the deceased’s PAN, death certificate, and legal heir proof, along with the heir’s own bank details. Once approved, the heir can file the ITR and claim any refund.
 
Sameer Mathur, managing director and founder of Roinet Solution, noted that heirs must also ensure their bank account is pre-validated on the portal. Otherwise refunds can get stuck. If the refund initially goes to a closed account, heirs can raise a “Refund Re-issue” request online.
 

Challenges families face

Experts highlighted frequent hurdles:
 
Delays in obtaining legal heir or succession certificates, often stretching weeks or months.
 
Bank account mismatches, especially when the deceased’s account is closed.
 
Portal rejections if improper documents, such as a notarised affidavit, are submitted.
 
Disputes among multiple heirs, leading to stalemates.
 
“These hurdles often add to the emotional stress of families already coping with a loss,” said Bhuta.
 

 

Real-world examples

 
Kaushik recalled a Delhi family that lost their father in 2023. It took six weeks to get the heir certificate, and three months for the refund to finally reach the son’s account.
 
Mathur shared a case where a refund of Rs 45,000 was delayed nearly six months due to rejected documents and an unvalidated bank account.
 
Bhuta pointed to another case where a retired employee’s refund was stuck for over half a year because the portal initially tried to credit it into the deceased’s frozen account.
 

The takeaway

Filing the final ITR of a deceased parent requires legal heir proof, portal registration and careful documentation.
 
As Mundra summed it up, “The process is clearly defined, but delays in paperwork and bank mismatches often make professional guidance invaluable.” 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rise of women investors: Zerodha sees their share climb to 30% in 10 years

Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

A frozen NPS account can derail your tax break: Here's why it happens

No rich parents, no windfall - Just small steps that changed my finances

Equity Mutual Funds see 335% growth in 5 yrs; Small-Cap funds lead returns

Topics :Income Tax filingIncome Tax e-filingBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story