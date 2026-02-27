Investing in gold, silver ETFs? Your NAV calculation's changing from April

Capital markets regulator Sebi has revised the valuation methodology for physical gold and silver held by mutual fund schemes. Starting April 1, 2026, mutual funds will have to use domestic polled spot prices published by recognised stock exchanges to value their bullion holdings. In simple terms: the way your gold or silver ETF’s daily NAV is calculated is changing

What’s Changing? Under the new mandate, mutual funds must use the polled spot prices published by recognized stock exchanges. These are the same prices used to settle physically delivered bullion derivatives contracts on domestic exchanges like the MCX or NSE.

Currently, gold and silver ETFs value their holdings using the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) AM fixing price. This global benchmark is then adjusted for: Currency conversion (USD to INR)

Customs duty

Transportation costs

Taxes and other levies From April 2026 onward, ETFs will instead use: Polled domestic spot prices published by Indian stock exchanges

The same prices used to settle physically delivered bullion derivatives contracts Why the Change? Moving from London to Lok Kalyan Marg Currently, the valuation of gold and silver ETFs follows a complex, multi-step calculation. They use the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) AM fixing prices as a base, which then requires adjustments for:

Currency conversion (USD to INR) Transportation and landing costs Customs duties and import taxes Local levies and GST By mandating the use of domestic polled spot prices, Sebi is removing the "conversion lag" and ensuring that the Net Asset Value (NAV) of your gold or silver fund reflects what the metal is actually worth in the Indian physical market at that moment. No Change to Your Units or Holdings Importantly: Your ETF units remain the same. There is no change to taxation. There is no change to how you buy or sell the ETF.