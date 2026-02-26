Use current valuations to enter small-cap stocks with robust fundamentals

Lower liquidity remains a structural issue with many stocks within this segment, which means even modest selling can trigger sharp drawdowns. Governance and earnings risks are also higher in many smaller companies. “Investors should therefore allocate prudently and diversify adequately,” says Harsh Vira, founder, FinPro Wealth.

Experts say liquidity should be a non-negotiable screening factor. “A stock may look attractively priced, but inadequate liquidity can make entry and exit difficult,” says Thomas. He adds that promoter holding matters because a meaningful stake signals alignment of interest and long-term commitment.

Investors should also check regulatory compliance and assess the strength of risk management practices. Given that many business models in the segment are still evolving, investors should examine the quality of the stock’s financials over the long term. “They should evaluate earnings consistency, debt levels, cash flows, and return ratios like return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) over multiple years,” says Vira. He adds that investors should assess promoter quality, pledging, and whether the company has real business expansion or enjoys only narrative-driven valuation.