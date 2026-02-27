80% of stocks in bear market, but Nifty near highs: What It means for you

As of February 26, 2026, the headline indices like the Nifty are hovering near all-time highs, down only a modest 3-5%. Yet, behind that glittering curtain, the broader market is in the grip of a brutal bear market. If you own small or mid-cap stocks (SMIDs), you are likely witnessing a "time and value" correction that has been quietly accelerating since September 2024.

Smaller companies are growing faster and have consistently reduced leverage Monarch AIF believes that quality small caps are expected to generate superior returns hereon while large caps may remain in a range due to high valuations and lower growth. The Reality Check: 80% of the Market is in a Bear Grip For companies with a market capitalization above ₹1,000 crore: 64% of companies have crashed more than 30% from their all-time highs. 78% of companies have fallen more than 20% (the technical definition of a bear market). In contrast, the Nifty Smallcap index is down only 13%, proving that even the indices are being propped up by a "narrow band" of a few stocks while the rest of the market languishes.

"This kind of divergence is very rare and within each index a narrow band of stocks have been driving the index returns in last 9-12 months while broader market remains in bear grip," said the report. Why this is happening The last 18 months have seen: Valuation correction in small and midcaps

Profit booking after a strong rally in 2022–24

Narrow leadership in large-cap index heavyweights

"Since the broad markets have corrected sharply, the total number of quality stocks available at fair to attractive valuations has materially expanded in the last 15 months. The analysis by Monarch AIF shows that currently 36% of all stocks above the Rs 1000cr m-cap are trading at TTM P/E of below 25x (vs 25% in Sep 2024). This has made risk reward favourable for bottoms-up stock picking like it generally happens after any bear market. Monarch AIF believes that broader markets have been in bear territory for past few months and good opportunities are now emerging as several small yet fast growing companies are now available at 1Y forward P/E of less than 20x," said the report.

Several fast-growing small companies are available below 20x forward P/E

Balance sheets of smaller firms have strengthened significantly This means valuations have cooled while earnings growth remains intact in many cases. The Case for Smaller Companies Monarch highlights several structural positives: Strong Earnings Growth Between 2019 and 2025:

Profit before tax (PBT) CAGR: 20%

PAT CAGR: 25% Revenue growth in the bottom half of companies:

14% CAGR vs 11% for larger peers

Smaller companies are growing faster. Lower Leverage Net debt-to-equity for smaller companies has fallen to just 0.13x.

That’s a major improvement compared to past cycles and suggests healthier balance sheets. Rate Cut Tailwinds Historically, when rate cuts exceed 100 basis points:

Midcaps and smallcaps tend to outperform

Operating leverage improves

Margins expand If the interest rate cycle turns favourable, smaller companies could benefit disproportionately. Reform Momentum Recent income tax cuts and GST changes are expected to support: Household balance sheets

Consumption

Organised sector growth Monarch believes structural reforms may act as a long-term multiplier for smaller, organised players.

Earnings growth showed improvement in Q3FY25, acceleration likely in coming quarters PAT growth in Q3 was impacted due to labour code provisioning. With sustenance in domestic demand and improved outlook for exports post announcements of recent trade deals with US and EU Monarch AIF expects the earnings growth to show further improvement in Q4FY26 and earnings upgrades could follow through in FY27E. As per Monarch AIF’s analysis, after every rate cut cycle involving more than 100bps, the midcap and small cap indices make a sharp recovery. SMIDs tend to benefit better from rate cuts and witness operating leverage benefits leading to better margins and bottom line growth.