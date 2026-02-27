₹6 lakh a month: Actress Shraddha Kapoor renews lease for luxury Juhu flat

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has renewed her lease for a sprawling luxury apartment in one of Mumbai’s most iconic residential landmarks: Prime Beach, Juhu.

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards via the IGR Maharashtra portal, the deal was formalized in February 2026.

The Anatomy of the Deal

The Asset: A massive unit in the "Prime Beach" building, spanning 3,929 sq. ft. (365 sq. m.).

The Rent: The monthly rental starts at ₹6 lakh, bringing the cumulative value for the 12-month tenure to ₹72 lakh.

The Perks: The apartment comes with four dedicated car parking spaces—a rare luxury in the congested lanes of Mumbai.

Registration Costs: The deal was registered with a stamp duty of ₹36,000 and standard registration charges of ₹1,000. Kapoor had originally registered the lease for this specific unit in October 2024, and this recent move indicates a clear preference for the lifestyle and privacy offered by the seaside property. Juhu: The Billionaire’s Backyard Shraddha Kapoor’s choice of residence places her in the heart of Mumbai’s most prestigious enclave. Juhu isn't just a pin code; it’s a status symbol. Known for its eclectic mix of sea-facing bungalows and exclusive gated developments, it remains a magnet for the "Who's Who" of the Indian film industry.