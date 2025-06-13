Assess true cost: Add up expense ratio of FoF and underlying funds

Equity FoFs qualify for LTCG if held for more than 12 months

Equity FoFs are taxed at 12.5% on gains above Rs 1.25 lakh in a year; STCG taxed at 20%

Debt FoF (with 65% or more in debt), if purchased after 1 April 2023, taxed at slab rate irrespective of holding period

If bought before this date, get LTCG treatment after 24 months and taxed at 12.5%

Gold FoFs and international FoFs qualify for LTCG after 24 months and are taxed at 12.5%; STCG taxed at slab rate

FoFs help reduce the risk associated with the underperformance of any one fund by spreading exposure across asset classes, sectors, investment styles and geographies.“FoFs enable systematic investment plans (SIPs), which are not possible in ETFs,” says Gautam Kalia, head of investment solutions and distribution, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.Rebalancing within a diversified FoF is handled by the fund manager, which leads to tax efficiency. “Tax liability arises only when the investor sells units of the FoF,” says Ghelani.FoFs in the income plus arbitrage category, which are not classified as equity or debt, qualify for long-term capital gains after two years and attract a tax rate of 12.5 per cent. “This gives them an advantage over debt funds, the gains from which are treated as short-term capital gains and taxed at slab rate, irrespective of the holding period,” says Atul Shinghal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Scripbox.Kalia adds that FoFs are also useful when liquidity is limited in the underlying ETF.A key drawback of FoFs is their dual expense structure. “An FoF charges an expense ratio. This is over and above the expenses of the underlying schemes. This can lead to a marginally higher cost of investing,” says Ghelani.Investors also cede control in these funds. “They can’t choose the underlying funds,” says Mehta.Selection risk arises if the fund manager picks poorly performing funds. Duplication risk is another concern. “The same stocks or instruments could be held across different underlying funds,” says Shinghal.Excessive diversification in FoFs can dilute the impact of outperforming funds.FoFs suit investors unable to access certain assets on their own. “Use an FoF to invest in global securities or in commodities without having a demat account,” says Ghelani.Mehta adds that investors lacking the time, knowledge or access to financial advice should consider solution-oriented FoFs.Shinghal says FoFs are also suitable for investors seeking exposure to different asset classes or geographies without spreading their investments across multiple schemes.FoFs can offer dynamic asset allocation, managed professionally. “Such FoFs automatically adjust their exposure to different asset classes based on market conditions or a predefined model,” says Shinghal.Kalia recommends FoFs when liquidity in underlying ETFs is low.Cost-conscious investors may prefer alternatives. “The double layer of fees in FoFs can impact returns over the long term,” says Shinghal.Ghelani adds that those with a demat account might prefer buying ETFs directly.DIY investors who enjoy fund selection and portfolio management can often build cheaper, tailored portfolios on their own. Investors with strong conviction about a particular theme or strategy might do better investing directly in a specialised fund rather than a broad FoF.Understanding the FoF’s objective is crucial. “Check whether it is an asset allocation fund, a gold FoF, an international FoF or a multi-manager fund. The FoF’s strategy should align with your goals,” says Shinghal.Evaluate the underlying funds—their strategy, fund management team, track record, etc. “If the FoF invests in debt funds, check their credit risk and duration. If it invests in equity funds, check whether they are diversified or thematic,” says Kalia.Be mindful if the FoF invests only in in-house schemes, as this limits its investment universe.Cost is a major factor. “Investors must check the total cost—that is, the expense ratio of the FoF and the underlying funds. This total expense ratio (FoF plus underlying fund) is not readily available for many FoFs,” says Ghelani.Understand the tax implications. “Tax treatment of an FoF depends on its underlying holdings,” says Shinghal.