Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Ujjivan Rewardz: Earn points for UPI, bill pay, debit spends & more

Ujjivan Rewardz: Earn points for UPI, bill pay, debit spends & more

Ujjivan Rewardz lets you earn points for everyday banking, UPI, bill payments, debit card use and more, with rewards redeemable for shopping, travel, and recharges.

ujjiwan
Ujjiwan sfb
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has rolled out Ujjivan Rewardz, a loyalty programme that rewards customers with points for everyday banking transactions such as UPI payments, bill payments, fund transfers, and debit card usage.
 
According to the bank, the programme aims to encourage customers to adopt digital banking while adding value to routine financial activities.
 

Points for regular transactions

According to the details available on the bank’s website, customers can earn reward points in multiple ways:
 
Opening a savings account: Users can earn up to 800 points depending on the account type. For instance, the Maxima Savings account fetches the highest reward.
 
Recurring deposits: On maturity, RDs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 earn 50 points, while deposits above Rs 5,000 can fetch 250 points.
 
Bill payments and loan repayments: Bill payments made through Ujjivan’s mobile banking, net banking, or Hello Ujjivan app are eligible for rewards. Customers can earn up to 25 points for large-value payments.
 
Registering for digital services: Signing up for services like internet banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking, or Hello Ujjivan earns 20 points each.
 
Spending via debit card: Customers earn one point for every Rs 100 spent using their RuPay debit card. Similarly, one point is awarded for every Rs 2,500 transferred via UPI or other fund transfer methods like NEFT and IMPS.
 
Each reward point is valued at Rs 0.25, which means 4,000 points are equivalent to Rs 1,000 in redeemable value.

How to redeem

According to the bank, customers can redeem points once they accumulate at least 4,000 points.
 
Redemption is done through a dedicated rewards portal, where users can choose from vouchers for shopping, entertainment, travel, and mobile recharge.
 
Points remain valid for two years from the date of earning, giving customers flexibility to accumulate and use them at their convenience.

Why it matters

According to Ujjivan SFB, this initiative is designed to build stronger digital engagement, promote cashless banking, and reward loyal customers for everyday financial behaviour.
 
The bank has partnered with AdvantageClub.ai to power the programme and offer personalised experiences and rewards based on customer behaviour.
 
Bottom line
 
Ujjivan Rewardz turns routine banking into a rewarding experience. Whether you’re opening an account, paying bills, or simply using your debit card, each transaction now brings you closer to real financial benefits. For digitally inclined savers, this could be a small but meaningful incentive to stay loyal and stay digital. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Divorced wife to get ₹75,000/month, house: SC lays down new alimony rules

RBI makes it easier to access, reactivate dormant accounts, deposits

Defence pensioners, Form 16 is here: Here's how to check your tax details

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan sell 3 Andheri West properties for Rs 6.8 crore

Air India crash: What families of victims can expect in compensation

Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story