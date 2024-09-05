New Zealand grants part-time work rights to migrant school leavers from Oct

If you are a foreign school leaver awaiting the result of your family residency visa in New Zealand, you’ll soon be allowed to work part-time while your application is processed. "Starting October 1, 2024, migrants in this category will gain the right to take up part-time jobs, offering much-needed financial relief during the waiting period," Immigration New Zealand said in a press release.

This plan, first announced in July 2024 by Immigration Minister Erica Stanford and now confirmed, aims to provide much-needed support for young migrants who have been unable to work under the current visa rules. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stanford said, "As I said while in Opposition, this is a critical time in any young person’s life. We want to ensure that migrants aged 17-24 who are onshore, have completed secondary school and applied for residence, can continue to contribute and live a meaningful life in New Zealand."

Who is eligible for work rights?

To qualify for part-time work, you’ll need to meet specific requirements. You must have an application for one of the following residence visas already lodged:

Dependent Child Resident Visa

Skilled Migrant Category Visa (current or pre-October 2023 criteria)

Straight to Residence Visa

Work to Residence Visa

Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa

Transport Sector Work to Residence Visa

Additionally, you must either already hold or be eligible to apply for:

A Child of a Worker Visitor Visa, or

A Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

You must also be:

Between 18 and 24 years old, or

17 years old with evidence of high school completion.

How many hours can you work?

If you meet the eligibility criteria, you can work:

Up to 20 hours per week between February 1 and November 30, 2025, and

Up to 40 hours per week between December 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

This new rule matches the work rights granted to Year 12 and 13 students who hold a Dependent Child Student Visa.

How to apply for work rights

If you are a migrant school leaver who currently holds a visitor visa, you will need to apply for a change in your visa terms to gain access to work rights from October 1. Alternatively, those applying for a new visitor visa can include a request for work rights in their application.

What are the work rights for Dependent Child Student Visa holders?

If you are in Year 12 or 13 and hold a Dependent Child Student Visa, here are the work rights you could be entitled to:

Part-time work during school terms: You may work up to 20 hours a week, but this isn't automatic. You’ll need to check your visa conditions.

Full-time work during holidays: You could work full-time during the school holidays, including the summer holiday at the end of the academic year. Always verify your visa conditions before starting work.

Do students on Dependent Child Student Visas need to meet minimum financial requirements?

Yes, students need to meet financial requirements, especially if applying for variations or renewals. Here’s a breakdown:

* If you are staying for a full year, your parents or guardians need to show they have at least NZD 15,000 (Rs 781,188) per year for your living costs.

* For stays shorter than 12 months, your family must demonstrate at least NZD 1,250 (Rs 65,000) per month for your support.

Do school leavers need their own funds?

Usually, it's the responsibility of the parents or guardians to show they can financially support the child. However, if you have your own financial support, such as savings or income from part-time work, you can also provide proof of your own funds.

What documents are accepted as proof of funds?

To prove financial stability, you can use:

* Bank statements showing the required amount

* Proof of income from your parents or guardians

* Sponsorship forms from a third party

* Employment contracts if you are already working part-time