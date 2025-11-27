Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building

Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building for Rs 19.68 crore,
Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building for Rs 19.68 crore,
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bollywood Film Producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has purchased two commercial units in Andheri East, Mumbai, for Rs 6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Squareyards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
 
 Both transactions were registered in November 2025 and took place within the same building, Vaidya West World One Aeropolis.
 
Transaction 1
 
According to property registration documents, the first property purchased by Sunaina Rakesh Roshan was worth Rs 3.16 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 113.06 sq. m. (1,217 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Transaction 2
 
Based on property registration papers sourced from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and examined by Square Yards, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan's second purchase amounts to Rs. 3.26 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 116.50 sq. m. (1,254 sq. ft.) and comes with two parking spots. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 19.56 lakh along with registration fees of Rs. 30,000.
 
In the same building, Sunaina Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, along with her mother, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), also purchased five commercial units worth Rs. 19.68 crore, registered in November 2025.
 
Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.  
The transaction for all five office units by Rakesh Roshan and his wife on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025.
 
The first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,089 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,869 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 2,033 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.43 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,322 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
The locality hosts a dense cluster of corporate parks, IT hubs, five-star hotels, and industrial estates, making it a preferred destination for professionals and enterprises alike. With major developments such as the Sahar Elevated Road, proximity to Mumbai International Airport, and access to retail and lifestyle centres like Phoenix Marketcity and Andheri Kurla Road’s commercial belt, Andheri East continues to evolve into a high-growth urban corridor, combining connectivity, business convenience, and modern liveability.
 
Sunaina Roshan is the elder daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan, known for maintaining a low profile while still contributing meaningfully to her family’s legacy. She authored the pictorial biography To Dad With Love, celebrating her father’s life and career. Over the years, Sunaina has been open about her personal challenges, including major health struggles, and has often spoken about the unwavering support she received from her family. She has also shared insights into the sacrifices her father made during the early stages of his career, reflecting her deep admiration for him. Though not active in films, Sunaina remains a respected figure for her resilience, honesty, and commitment to preserving and honouring the Roshan family’s journey.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Wellness at ₹2 lakh/night? What India's ultra-rich are really splurging on

India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

Premium

Multi-asset funds: Invest for diversified portfolio, tax-smart rebalancing

Can seniors evict their children even after years of delay? HC says yes

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story