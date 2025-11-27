Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

Bollywood Film Producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has purchased two commercial units in Andheri East, Mumbai, for Rs 6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Squareyards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Both transactions were registered in November 2025 and took place within the same building, Vaidya West World One Aeropolis.

Transaction 1

According to property registration documents, the first property purchased by Sunaina Rakesh Roshan was worth Rs 3.16 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 113.06 sq. m. (1,217 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Transaction 2 Based on property registration papers sourced from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and examined by Square Yards, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan's second purchase amounts to Rs. 3.26 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 116.50 sq. m. (1,254 sq. ft.) and comes with two parking spots. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 19.56 lakh along with registration fees of Rs. 30,000. In the same building, Sunaina Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, along with her mother, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), also purchased five commercial units worth Rs. 19.68 crore, registered in November 2025. The transaction for all five office units by Rakesh Roshan and his wife on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025. Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.

The first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,089 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,869 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 2,033 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.43 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,322 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.