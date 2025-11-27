Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Cashback structure
- 5 per cent on eligible online spending.
- 1 per cent cashback on all other transactions.
- Cashback is automatically credited every month, eliminating the need to redeem points.
- There is also a 1 per cent surcharge waiver on fuel transactions.
Additional benefits
- Cardholders can get up to three add-on cards (lifetime-free) for families.
- Zero liability protection in case the card is lost or stolen.
- Fully digital application, via BOBCARD’s website or app, with e-KYC and video verification.
BOBCARD cashback terms vs other cards
|Card
|Cashback Structure
|Annual Fee / Key Feature
|SBI Cashback Card
|5% on online spends, 1% on offline spends.
|₹999; fee can be waived depending on spend.
|HDFC Millennia Card
|5% on e-commerce partners (Amazon, Flipkart, etc.), 1% on other transactions.
|₹1,000 (often waived above certain annual spend).
|Axis Bank ACE Card
|5% on bill payments via Google Pay, 4% on food delivery / ride-hailing, 2% on all other spends
|₹499; cashback on top tiers capped (e.g., ₹500 on 5%/4% categories).
Analysis:
