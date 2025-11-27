Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

BOBCARD Cashback Credit Card challenges competitors by providing 5% cashback on a broad range of everyday online spending.

BOBCARD
BOBCARD
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

BOBCARD on Thursday launched Cashback Credit Card for people who prioritise simplicity and meaningful rewards. The card has a monthly fee of Rs 49 (or Rs 499 annually) and will give customers consistent returns on routine spending, according to the subsidiary of Bank of Baroda.

Cashback structure

 
  • 5 per cent on eligible online spending.
  • 1 per cent cashback on all other transactions.
  • Cashback is automatically credited every month, eliminating the need to redeem points.
  • There is also a 1 per cent surcharge waiver on fuel transactions.
 
These features aim to ensure that regular spending, whether on groceries, utilities, transport, or subscriptions, generate real value. According to BOBCARD’s website, eligible categories include supermarkets, restaurants, cab rides, metro/bus payments, streaming platforms, pharmacies, and education fees.  ALSO READ | Maximise your savings: Top 5 credit cards to make the most of GST 2.0

Additional benefits

 
The card has a “Smart EMI: option that converts purchases (of Rs 2,500 and above) into EMIs over 6–48 months.
 
  • Cardholders can get up to three add-on cards (lifetime-free) for families.
  • Zero liability protection in case the card is lost or stolen.
  • Fully digital application, via BOBCARD’s website or app, with e-KYC and video verification.
 
Once issued, users can manage their account, track statements, make payments and raise service requests through the BOBCARD app or web portal.
 
Ravindra Rai, managing director and chief executive officer of BOBCARD, said the card will give “endless returns and satisfaction” to customers.

BOBCARD cashback terms vs other cards

 
While BOBCARD’s new offering is strong on simplicity, how does it compare with other popular cashback credit cards today?
 
Card Cashback Structure Annual Fee / Key Feature
SBI Cashback Card 5% on online spends, 1% on offline spends. ₹999; fee can be waived depending on spend.
HDFC Millennia Card 5% on e-commerce partners (Amazon, Flipkart, etc.), 1% on other transactions. ₹1,000 (often waived above certain annual spend).
Axis Bank ACE Card 5% on bill payments via Google Pay, 4% on food delivery / ride-hailing, 2% on all other spends ₹499; cashback on top tiers capped (e.g., ₹500 on 5%/4% categories).
 

Analysis:

 
BOBCARD vs SBI Cashback: Both offer 5 per cent on online spending, but BOBCARD’s Rs 49 monthly fee is substantially lower than SBI’s Rs 999 annual fee. For users with moderate to high online spend, BOBCARD may deliver better value for fee.
 
BOBCARD vs HDFC Millennia: Millennia’s 5 per cent is limited to certain partner merchants, while BOBCARD’s 5 per cent is more broadly applicable to eligible online categories. Also, BOBCARD’s Smart EMI feature adds flexibility.
 
BOBCARD vs Axis ACE: ACE is niche; its 5 per cent reward is tied to Google Pay bill payments, making it ideal for utility spenders. In contrast, BOBCARD is generalist, giving cashback across many everyday categories, including transport, online shopping, and bills.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wellness at ₹2 lakh/night? What India's ultra-rich are really splurging on

India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

Premium

Multi-asset funds: Invest for diversified portfolio, tax-smart rebalancing

Can seniors evict their children even after years of delay? HC says yes

Gen Z Indians healthier and better paid but smoking risks finances: Report

Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story