Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

These features aim to ensure that regular spending, whether on groceries, utilities, transport, or subscriptions, generate real value. According to BOBCARD’s website, eligible categories include supermarkets, restaurants, cab rides, metro/bus payments, streaming platforms, pharmacies, and education fees.

Additional benefits

The card has a “Smart EMI: option that converts purchases (of Rs 2,500 and above) into EMIs over 6–48 months.

Cardholders can get up to three add-on cards (lifetime-free) for families.

Zero liability protection in case the card is lost or stolen.

Fully digital application, via BOBCARD’s website or app, with e-KYC and video verification.

Once issued, users can manage their account, track statements, make payments and raise service requests through the BOBCARD app or web portal.

Ravindra Rai, managing director and chief executive officer of BOBCARD, said the card will give “endless returns and satisfaction” to customers.