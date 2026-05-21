Swipe or tap: 5 features that make your credit cards safer than before

As everyday finance goes digital, credit card companies and payment networks are deploying sophisticated technologies to make transactions safer and quicker. From tokenisation and biometric authentication to AI-powered fraud detection, modern credit cards have advanced security features.

The shift comes at a time when online shopping, contactless payments and app-based transactions are becoming mainstream across urban and semi-urban India. While convenience has improved, concerns around phishing, data leaks and unauthorised transactions have also increased. Banks and payment networks are now responding with layered security systems designed to reduce fraud risks without adding friction for users.

Industry experts say the focus is gradually moving from reactive fraud management to real-time prevention.

Tokenisation reduces risk of card data theft One of the biggest changes in India’s card payment ecosystem has been the introduction of tokenisation. Under the Reserve Bank of India’s framework, merchants are no longer allowed to store actual card details. Instead, transactions are processed through unique digital tokens linked to a specific card, merchant and device. This means even if a merchant database is compromised, the stolen information cannot easily be used elsewhere. Tokenisation is important as e-commerce usage rises. Earlier, consumers saved card details across multiple shopping platforms, risking data theft. Now, tokenised transactions reduce the risk by replacing sensitive card information with encrypted substitutes.

Payment companies say this framework has significantly improved the safety of online card usage in India. AI systems now detect suspicious transactions instantly Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming central to modern fraud detection systems. Payment networks analyse billions of transactions globally to identify unusual behaviour patterns in real time. These systems monitor factors such as: Sudden changes in spending behaviour

Transactions from unfamiliar locations

Multiple high-value payments within a short duration

Unusual merchant activity If a transaction appears suspicious, the system can immediately alert banks or trigger additional verification checks. Financial institutions are also increasingly using generative AI and predictive analytics to improve fraud detection speed and reduce false alarms. The objective is to stop fraudulent activity before money leaves the customer’s account.

For consumers, this means faster alerts and quicker blocking of potentially compromised cards. Biometrics may gradually replace OTP-based verification India’s digital payment ecosystem has relied heavily on one-time passwords (OTPs) for transaction authentication. However, payment companies are now pushing towards biometric verification systems that are considered both more secure and more convenient. New technologies such as payment passkeys allow users to authorise transactions using fingerprints or facial recognition linked to their devices. Unlike OTPs, biometric credentials cannot be easily shared, intercepted or stolen through phishing attacks. Another key advantage is that biometric data generally remains stored within the user’s device instead of being transmitted externally.

The transition is still at an early stage in India, but experts believe biometric authentication could become more common as smartphones and digital wallets continue to evolve. Contactless payments now use dynamic encryption The sharp increase in tap-and-pay transactions after the pandemic has raised questions around contactless payment safety. However, industry players say modern contactless cards use advanced encryption technologies that make them significantly more secure than traditional magnetic stripe cards. Every contactless transaction generates a unique one-time encrypted code, often called “dynamic cryptogram”. This code cannot be reused for another transaction even if intercepted. Additionally, because the card remains with the user during the transaction, the risk of physical skimming or card cloning is lower.

Banks in India have also introduced transaction limits and instant alerts for contactless payments to further improve customer protection. Customers now have greater control over card security Modern banking apps are increasingly giving users direct control over their credit card security settings. Consumers can now: Temporarily block or unblock cards instantly

Set transaction limits

Disable international usage

Turn contactless payments on or off

Receive instant transaction alerts These features help users respond immediately if they notice suspicious activity. Banks have also tightened merchant onboarding norms and verification standards to reduce the chances of payments being routed to fraudulent businesses.