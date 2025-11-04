Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt flags fake 'QuantumAI' scheme promising ₹3.5 lakh a month returns

Govt flags fake 'QuantumAI' scheme promising ₹3.5 lakh a month returns

PIB cautions investors against fake video falsely linking PM Modi to ₹3.5 lakh per month "scheme"

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
The government has issued a warning to citizens about a fake investment platform called “QuantumAI”, after a doctored advertisement circulating on social media falsely claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a scheme promising high monthly returns.

Scam misuses PM’s image

According to the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit, a Facebook page named Insight India has been running
an advertisement promoting the so-called “QuantumAI Investment Platform”. The ad features an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video that appears to show the Prime Minister endorsing the platform.
 
The post claims that by investing Rs 21,000, users can earn up to Rs 3.5 lakh per month, a return that experts say is unrealistic and a classic sign of a financial scam.
 
The PIB said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “This is a scam. This is an AI-generated fake video. No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Prime Minister or the Government of India.”
 

Government urges vigilance

 
The government has urged citizens to stay alert against such AI-generated content and avoid clicking on links that promise guaranteed or unusually high returns. “Never click on any links with such claims, as it may be a phishing attempt,” PIB cautioned.
 

Citizens are also advised to:

  • Verify the authenticity of any investment offer on official government or regulator websites. 
  • Report suspicious advertisements or websites to cybercrime.gov.in. 
  • Refrain from sharing unverified investment schemes on social media. 
  • Rise of AI-led financial scams
Experts note that AI-generated scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often using deepfake videos and cloned voices to impersonate public figures. These scams aim to exploit public trust and lure users into sharing personal or financial details.
 
Cybersecurity professionals suggest that investors should rely only on official government announcements or financial institutions regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), or the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

