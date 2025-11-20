PM Kisan 21st instalment out, many don't get payments: What's the reason

Why your 21st PM Kisan instalment may be missing
- Land ownership after February 1, 2019: Farmers who bought or inherited land after this cut-off date may face temporary exclusion.
- More than one claimant in a family: If both spouses or multiple members of the same household are receiving benefits, payments are withheld until physical checks are done.
- Incomplete or failed eKYC: Aadhaar-linked verification is mandatory. Any mismatch in name, date of birth or bank details can block the instalment.
- Bank account not Aadhaar-seeded: If the beneficiary’s account is not linked to Aadhaar, the transfer may fail.
How to check your beneficiary status
- Visit pmkisan.gov.in
- Go to the Farmers Corner section on the homepage
- Select Know Your Status
- Enter the required details to see whether the instalment has been processed or kept on hold
How to check if your name is on the beneficiary list
- Go to pmkisan.gov.in
- Open Farmers Corner
- Click Beneficiary List
- Select your state, district, block, and village
How to complete your PM Kisan eKYC
- OTP-based eKYC on the portal
- Biometric eKYC at CSCs and State Seva Kendras
- Face authentication using the PM Kisan mobile app
What the scheme offers
