PM Kisan 21st instalment out, many don't get payments: What's the reason

This payment comes nearly four months after the 20th instalment, released on August 2, when Rs 20,500 crore was credited to 9.7 crore beneficiaries. With this round, the Centre has now transferred over Rs 3.7 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmer families since the scheme began.

Yet, some farmers may not find the amount reflected in their bank accounts. Here is why that happens and how to check your records.

Why your 21st PM Kisan instalment may be missing According to the agriculture ministry, payments are paused in certain cases until verification is completed. Common reasons include: Land ownership after February 1, 2019: Farmers who bought or inherited land after this cut-off date may face temporary exclusion.

More than one claimant in a family: If both spouses or multiple members of the same household are receiving benefits, payments are withheld until physical checks are done.

Incomplete or failed eKYC: Aadhaar-linked verification is mandatory. Any mismatch in name, date of birth or bank details can block the instalment.

Bank account not Aadhaar-seeded: If the beneficiary’s account is not linked to Aadhaar, the transfer may fail.

How to check your beneficiary status Farmers can verify their current status through the “Know Your Status” option on the official portal. Steps: Visit pmkisan.gov.in

Go to the Farmers Corner section on the homepage

Select Know Your Status

Enter the required details to see whether the instalment has been processed or kept on hold How to check if your name is on the beneficiary list Go to pmkisan.gov.in

Open Farmers Corner

Click Beneficiary List

Select your state, district, block, and village Click Get Report to see all eligible beneficiaries in your area How to complete your PM Kisan eKYC eKYC is compulsory and can be completed in three ways: