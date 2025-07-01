Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tax deadline to train ticket cost: Key financial changes from July

Tax deadline to train ticket cost: Key financial changes from July

Aadhaar-PAN rules to revised bank fees: Here's what's new for your money, travel, and taxes starting this month

money, salary, income
On average, families in the segment earn about ₹33,000 a month and spend ₹20,000 on essentials. (Photo/Pexels)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indians will face a slew of financial and regulatory changes in July, changing everyday spending, banking habits, and tax compliance. There will be changes in booking train tickets to revised ATM and credit card charges. Here’s a round-up of what’s new this month.
 

Aadhaar is now mandatory for new PAN cards

 
From July 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made Aadhaar mandatory for anyone applying for a new PAN card. While earlier other documents such as a driving licence or birth certificate were enough, Aadhaar is now compulsory. Existing PAN holders have until December 31, 2025, to link their Aadhaar to avoid deactivation.
 

Tax filing deadline extended

 
In welcome news for taxpayers, the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) has been extended from July 31 to September 15, 2025. This gives salaried individuals more time to organise documents such as Form 16 and avoid last-minute portal glitches.
 

HDFC, SBI, ICICI Revise Charges

 
HDFC Bank has introduced a 1 per cent fee on:
 
-Wallet top-ups over Rs 10,000
 
-Online gaming spends above Rs 10,000
 
-Utility payments exceeding Rs 50,000 (excluding insurance)
 
-Rent and fuel payments crossing Rs 15,000
 
-The maximum monthly charge is capped at Rs 4,999.
 
SBI Cards will discontinue its air accident insurance for certain premium cards from July 15 and revise how the minimum amount due is calculated, potentially increasing interest costs for cardholders paying only the minimum each month.
 

ICICI Bank has hiked charges on:

 
-ATM withdrawals beyond free limits (Rs 23 for cash, Rs 8.50 for balance checks)
 
-IMPS transfers (Rs 2.5 to Rs 15 depending on the amount)
 
-Cash deposits above Rs 1 lakh (Rs 150 or Rs 3.5 per Rs 1,000)
 

Tatkal train booking rules and new fare

 
Booking Tatkal tickets now requires Aadhaar verification on IRCTC platforms. From July 15, two-factor OTP authentication becomes mandatory for both online and counter Tatkal bookings. Agents will be barred from booking tickets during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal window to curb misuse.
 
Additionally, Indian Railways is likely to raise fares slightly, by 1 paisa/km for non-AC and 2 paisa/km for AC travel.
 

Other notable changes

 
GST returns: GSTR-3B forms will now be auto-filled and non-editable, locking in the data filed from July onwards.
 
Axis Bank: Out-of-network ATM fees have been raised to Rs 23 per transaction.
 
Delhi fuel ban: End-of-life vehicles will be denied fuel at petrol pumps using camera-based checks linked to the VAHAN database.
 
RBI’s call money market hours: Trading hours for banks are extended from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank holidays in July 2025: Here's the national and state-wise list

Premium

Buying a home? Consider co-ownership, check well-connected suburbs

Sebi cracks down on 'pump and dump': How it works, what you should do

FD interest rates up to 9.10%: 15 banks offer 7.80% or more to seniors

Most Indians underinsured by 30-50% despite increased awareness: Report

Topics :Personal Finance NewsPersonal Finance BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story