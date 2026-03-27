TDS certificate deadline extended to March 31: Who benefits from more time

For the December quarter:

The extension has been notified through a CBDT circular, dated March 25, issued under Section 119, which empowers the board to relax compliance timelines in cases of genuine hardship.

Importantly, any TDS certificate issued by March 31 will be deemed to be within the prescribed timeline. This effectively shields deductors from penalties linked to delayed issuance.

Why was the relief needed

The extension follows multiple representations from taxpayers and professionals citing technical glitches on the Income Tax e-filing portal, which disrupted the generation and download of TDS certificates after filing quarterly statements.

The CBDT has acknowledged these issues as a case of “genuine hardship”. In practical terms, deductors rely on the portal to:

Validate TDS returns

Generate Form 16/16A

Download and distribute certificates

Any system instability directly delays the entire chain, even if the underlying compliance, TDS deduction and return filing have been completed on time.