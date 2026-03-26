Year-end portfolio review: Book partial profits in silver and gold funds

With the financial year drawing to a close, investors should review their portfolios. Those without a financial planner may use the road map provided below.

Equity mutual funds have delivered muted category-average returns over the past year: large-cap funds, 0.04 per cent; mid-cap funds, 4.6 per cent; and small-cap funds, -0.6 per cent.

Markets had recovered by the end of February. But the outbreak of conflict in West Asia and the subsequent surge in oil prices led to a sharp fall in returns. “The current war has hurt the macro environment because oil above $90 affects the current account deficit, inflation, and raw material costs,” says V Srivatsa, executive vice president (Equity), UTI AMC.

The Bloomberg consensus estimate for earnings per share (EPS) growth for next year is 13 per cent. “This could face downgrades because of higher crude and derivative prices,” says Srivatsa.

Since last April, earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27 have been downgraded, which has also kept markets muted over the past year.

Outlook: Markets need an early resolution of the war to stabilise. Even after the war ends, recovery could take time. “They will need to absorb earnings cuts arising from disruption in crude, gas, and related products,” says Srivatsa.