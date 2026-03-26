Year-end portfolio review: Book partial profits in silver and gold funds

Debt portfolio for stability
During the year, shorter- and medium-duration funds performed better, while longer-duration funds underperformed.
Interest rates remained range-bound over the past year, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staying on pause and global uncertainties keeping long-end yields volatile. “Geopolitical risks, higher SDL supply, and recent crude price volatility held back long-duration and gilt funds,” says Devang Shah, head (Fixed Income), Axis Mutual Fund.
In this environment, accrual remained the main driver of returns. “Short- and medium-duration funds benefited from high carry, surplus liquidity, and limited mark-to-market swings,” says Shah.
What investors should do: At a time when equity markets are correcting, investors should use debt mutual funds for stability, income and diversification. They should avoid trying to time interest-rate movements.