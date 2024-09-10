Thailand, Malaysia top visa-free destinations for Indian travellers in 2024

Looking for a place where you can travel visa-free? According to the digital travel platform Agoda, Indian travellers favoured destinations like Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in 2024.
"Indian travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer convenience and a variety of experiences without the need for enduring extensive visa procedures," said Krishna Rathi, senior country director India at Agoda.
Thailand, in particular, has emerged as the top visa-free destination for Indian tourists based on Agoda’s accommodation search data. The country experienced a double-digit surge in accommodation searches after introducing a visa waiver for Indian travellers in November last year. Malaysia followed a similar trend, introducing a visa waiver for Indian tourists in December 2023. It climbed from eighth place in 2023 to fourth in the first half of 2024.
"We know that removing visa restrictions makes a huge difference to inbound tourism, and we see this across the globe," said Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda.
What does visa-free travel mean?
Visa-free travel means entering a country without the need for a visa before or upon arrival. All you need is a valid passport. Once you arrive, you will pass through immigration control, where your passport will be checked and may be stamped.
Visa-free travel simplifies the process by eliminating the need for lengthy visa applications and associated fees. This not only eases travel for tourists but also provides economic benefits to the destination country, especially in the tourism sector.
For example, visa-free policies can lead to:
- increased demand for accommodation, resulting in higher room rates and occupancy rates, benefiting the hospitality industry
- creation of job opportunities within the tourism sector
- higher demand for additional services like transport and tour guides
Other countries that are visa-free for Indians are:
Sri Lanka
Visa-free: 30 days
Angola
Visa-free: 30 days
Barbados
Visa-free: 90 days
Bhutan
Visa-free: 14 days
Dominica
Visa-free: 180 days
El Salvador
Visa-free: 90 days
Fiji
Visa-free: 120 days
Gambia
Visa-free: 90 days
Grenada
Visa-free: 90 days
Haiti
Visa-free: 90 days
Iran
Visa-free: 15 days
Jamaica
Kazakhstan
Visa-free: 14 days
Kiribati
Visa-free: 90 days
Macao
Visa-free: 30 days
Malaysia
Visa-free: 30 days
Mauritius
Visa-free: 90 days
Micronesia
Visa-free: 30 days
Nepal
Palestinian Territories
Rwanda
Visa-free: 30 days
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Visa-free: 90 days
Senegal
Visa-free: 90 days
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Visa-free: 90 days
Thailand
Visa-free: 30 days
Trinidad and Tobago
Visa-free: 90 days
Vanuatu
Visa-free: 30 days
What are the entry requirements of visa-free countries for Indians?
A valid passport
Maximum duration of stay
Proof of return or onward ticket
Proof of sufficient funds
Proof of accommodation
Travel/Medical insurance
Criminal record check
Customs and declarations