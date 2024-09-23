Thailand's Schengen-like visa, DTV, & new visa options: What you must know

Want to explore Asia with ease? The Thai government is working on a joint tourist visa with five ASEAN countries—Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Malaysia. This would allow tourists to travel across these nations on a single visa, similar to Europe’s Schengen Visa.

The initiative, called "6 countries, 1 destination," is aimed at positioning Thailand as a central hub for tourism in the ASEAN region.

More visa options on the way

In a bid to attract more tourists, Thailand is also considering adding more visa options. Maris Sangiampongsa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Paetongtarn government, shared these plans at the “Meet the Press #2” event, saying, “Thai diplomacy must be tangible, impactful, and bring real benefits to the people, including boosting the inflow of money into the country."

One of the key proposals is an additional 180-day extension for the newly introduced Destination Thailand Visa (DTV). The government is also preparing to roll out an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system to make the process of getting a visa quicker, safer, and easier.

Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)

The DTV allows foreigners to stay or work in Thailand for up to 180 days. It’s valid for up to five years, and the cost of obtaining it is $280. To extend for another 180 days, applicants need to pay an additional $280.

This visa is expected to attract remote workers, digital nomads, and freelancers. However, certain restrictions are in place, particularly for online professionals. For instance, applicants must have at least $15,108 in their bank account and cannot earn an income from within Thailand.

In August, Naruchai Ninnad, the deputy director-general of Thailand's consular affairs, revealed that around 1,200 DTV visas have already been approved from 47 embassies and consulates.

According to Statista, an online platform that provides access to a wide range of statistics, market data, and studies, the country saw 9.3 million tourists in the first quarter of 2024, a rise from 8 million during the same period in 2023.

Eligibility and activities covered by the DTV

To qualify for the Destination Thailand Visa, you must:

* Be at least 20 years old.

* Have enough funds to cover the visa fee.

* Show at least 500,000 THB (about Rs 11,53,944) in your bank account to support your stay.

* Provide proof of employment with a registered company.

This visa is perfect if you're planning to visit Thailand for:

* Muay Thai.

* Thai cuisine experiences.

* Education and seminars.

* Sports events.

* Medical treatments.

* Foreign talent collaborations.

* Art and music-related events.

Benefits and limitations of the DTV

The Destination Thailand Visa offers several benefits, including:

* Lower-income requirements compared to other Southeast Asian countries.

* Visa extension of up to 180 days for a fee of 10,000 THB.

* Eligibility for nationals from 93 countries.

* Remote work opportunities for international clients or companies.

* You can bring your spouse and children under 20.

* No taxes on foreign income for stays up to 180 days.

However, there are also some downsides:

* You cannot work for a Thai company without a work permit.

* Switching visa types will cancel your DTV.

Indians visiting Thailand

In 2024, Thailand saw around 1.04 million Indian tourists in the first six months, and the number is expected to rise to 2 million by year-end, thanks in large part to the visa-free entry policy introduced by the Thai government, according to National Thailand, a Thai news platform.