The great tech rebound: India's white-collar job market surges 12% in Feb

The Indian white-collar landscape is witnessing a significant transformation as 2026 begins, marked by a powerful "V-shaped" recovery in hiring. According to the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index, the market recorded a 12% year-on-year growth in February, reaching 3,233 points—the strongest performance for the month in recent years.

The increase also marks one of the strongest February performances in recent years. Hiring activity typically sees a seasonal uptick between January and February, but this year’s acceleration was unusually strong, with a 23 per cent month-on-month jump, well above the 13–16 per cent increase usually seen during the period.

The technology sector, which had faced a prolonged slowdown due to global demand uncertainty and layoffs in recent quarters, appears to be gradually stabilising.

IT sector hiring recorded over 6 per cent year-on-year growth in February, while freshers’ hiring in the sector rose 8 per cent, suggesting companies are beginning to rebuild talent pipelines. A major driver of the rebound was India-based multinational IT companies, which posted a 55 per cent surge in hiring, the report noted. Within the sector, demand was sharply concentrated in emerging technology roles. Hiring for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) positions jumped 40 per cent, reflecting a shift toward high-skill, high-value roles. AI Talent Demand Surges The appetite for AI talent is becoming one of the defining features of the job market.

AI/ML roles grew 49 per cent year-on-year in February, with Indian multinational companies leading the charge. Their hiring in AI/ML roles surged 82 per cent, compared with 43 per cent growth by foreign multinationals, signalling that domestic enterprises are increasingly investing in advanced technologies. The trend highlights how AI adoption is beginning to reshape hiring strategies across India’s corporate landscape. Strong Demand Across Salary Bands The hiring revival was not limited to specialised tech roles. Demand for freshers rose 17 per cent year-on-year, while opportunities for professionals in the ₹20 lakh-per-annum salary band increased 23 per cent, pointing to healthy demand across both entry-level and senior talent segments.

Even as IT begins to recover, non-technology sectors remain key pillars of hiring growth. The report found strong demand across multiple industries: Insurance led with 28 per cent growth BPO/ITES recorded 22 per cent growth Real estate saw hiring rise 19 per cent Hospitality and travel grew 15 per cent Retail posted 14 per cent growth The report highlights a clear "premiumization" of the job market. Demand for roles in the ₹20 lakh-per-annum (LPA) and above bracket rose by 23%. This underscores a fierce competition for high-skill, high-value talent capable of driving digital transformation and managing complex AI-led operations. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri, noted the optimistic outlook: "IT hiring is recovering meaningfully, and Indian MNCs are investing in AI talent at a healthy pace. The underlying momentum heading into the new fiscal year looks genuinely solid." For Professionals: The message is clear—upskilling in AI and Machine Learning is the fastest route to high-value opportunities. The broad-based expansion suggests that hiring momentum is spreading across industries as businesses prepare for the new financial year.The report highlights a clear "premiumization" of the job market. Demand for roles in the ₹20 lakh-per-annum (LPA) and above bracket rose by 23%. This underscores a fierce competition for high-skill, high-value talent capable of driving digital transformation and managing complex AI-led operations.Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri, noted the optimistic outlook: "IT hiring is recovering meaningfully, and Indian MNCs are investing in AI talent at a healthy pace. The underlying momentum heading into the new fiscal year looks genuinely solid."