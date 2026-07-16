The new luxury: Pre-owned, pre-loved, but definitely not 'second hand'

"The strongest categories," he says, "are handbags, watches, jewellery and premium accessories, where brand recognition, resale value and gifting potential are all high.”
So much that what was once associated with distress sales or bargain hunting is now emerging as a legitimate luxury consumption channel. The evolution has also led to far more rigorous quality standards. Contrary to popular perception, resale platforms are highly selective about what they accept. Every item undergoes detailed scrutiny before being listed. "We are extremely particular about condition and authenticity," says Punit Anand, Founder of The LuxuryPop, an Indian luxury resale platform focused on authenticated designer goods. "All hardware, including zippers, clasps and locks, must function perfectly. We do not accept bags with heavily worn corners, peeling or moisture-damaged leather, structural damage or excessive wear. Similarly, footwear is accepted only if it is in excellent condition, purchased recently, and represents timeless styles."