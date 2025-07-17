Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tier II boost: Godrej buys 50 acres in Raipur for premium plotted project

Tier II boost: Godrej buys 50 acres in Raipur for premium plotted project

The development on this land will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 9.5 lakh square feet.

Godrej Properties
Representative image
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India's top real estate developers, on Wednesday announced its maiden foray into Chhattisgarh’s capital city, Raipur, through the acquisition of approximately 50 acres of land. The project, located off Old Dhamtari Road.
 
The project, slated to launch in early 2026, will feature a premium plotted residential development spanning an estimated 9.5 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area.
 
This move marks Godrej’s continued focus on scaling its presence in Tier II growth corridors through plotted developments—an asset class increasingly preferred by both homebuyers and long-term investors for its flexibility, faster turnaround time, and appreciation potential.
 
Why Raipur, and Why Now?
Raipur—Chhattisgarh’s capital—is emerging as a key real estate hotspot, backed by infrastructure investments and rising middle-class aspirations. The site’s location near Old Dhamtari Road offers excellent connectivity to Central Raipur, the airport, and railway station. It also benefits from proximity to the Atal Path (Raipur–Naya Raipur Expressway) and upcoming Raipur–Hyderabad and Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridors—
 
“There’s a clear shift toward Tier II and III cities as engines of real estate growth. Locations like Raipur now offer the perfect blend of infrastructure readiness, rising disposable incomes, and demand for secure land-based assets,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.
 
The Raipur project is part of Godrej’s broader land acquisition spree in emerging regions. The company is expected to announce more plotted townships in markets like Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Jaipur in the coming quarters.  Recently, Godrej Properties acquired a licensed land in Panipat for Rs 600 crore, which is spread over 40 acres and has a potential developable area of 3 million sq ft.  In June, Godrej Properties acquired and will develop a 16-acre land parcel in Upper Kharadi, Pune. Development on the land will primarily comprise premium group housing and high-street retail. The project will have a developable potential of around 2.5 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 3,100 crore.
 
Investment Case for Plotted Developments
The Raipur project aligns with Godrej’s strategy of leveraging early-mover advantage in Tier II cities through plotted layouts. Plots offer several financial upsides:
 
Lower entry cost compared to metros
 
Flexible build timelines, lowering capital lock-in
 
Independent asset ownership, attractive for inheritance and resale
 
Faster approvals and execution, enabling quicker monetisation
 
As previously reported by Business Standard, developers including DLF, Birla Estates, and Puravankara are aggressively chasing similar formats in cities such as Coimbatore, Indore, and Mysuru—capitalising on a ₹10-lakh-crore real estate opportunity predicted for non-metros by 2030. 
Investor Snapshot
 
Project: Godrej Plotted Development, Raipur
 
Location: Old Dhamtari Road (proximity to Atal Path)
 
Size: ~50 acres | 9.5 lakh sq. ft. saleable area
 
Asset class: Premium plotted residential
 
Launch timeline: Likely early 2026
 
Investment appeal: Capital appreciation + flexibility + early entry in growth corridor
   

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

