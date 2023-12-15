TMFs: Capture current high yields by staying invested till maturity

This fund has a portfolio made up of gilts and falls in the category of target maturity funds (TMFs). A TMF is a debt mutual fund with a fixed maturity.
“They are similar to fixed-maturity plans (FMP). However, investors can redeem them at any point of time, which is not the case in FMPs,” says Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money.
No credit risk
When TMFs invest in an index comprising government securities (G-Secs), it carries zero credit risk.
As the portfolio replicates the index, investors know at the time of investing which securities will be included in the portfolio. With the coupon being reinvested, investors get the benefit of compounding.
Investors must stay invested till the end of a TMF’s tenure to earn returns similar to its net YTM.
Says Kuppa: “Depending on the TMF’s duration, the net asset value can be volatile. If the investor exits before maturity, he may not earn a favourable return.”
The primary consideration in selecting a TMF is its tenure. Says Kuppa: “An investor who wants a predictable return should try to match their investment horizon with the fund’s tenure. A savvy investor who wants to generate capital gains may invest in TMFs with a higher duration, especially now when it is increasingly becoming certain that interest rates have nearly peaked.” Investors who don’t have a specified horizon may choose a tenure for which the net yield to maturity (YTM) is attractive. Says Dilshad Billimoria, board member of Association of Registered Investment Advisors (ARIA): “The current yield curve is best poised around four years.” On most occasions, the yields of TMFs tracking state govt securities (G-Secs) and AAA bonds are higher than those invested in central G-Secs.
Gains taxed at slab rate
