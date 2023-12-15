Over 40 crore in India don't have health insurance: Report

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Pension coverage lags, with just 24 per cent enrolled in employee retirement schemes. Notably, low-income individuals and lower-middle-income segments exhibit a meagre 14 per cent and 25 per cent penetration, respectively.
- The annuity and pension protection gap currently stands at 93 per cent, with a marginal difference between urban (91 per cent) and rural areas (96 per cent).
- PFRDA statistics indicate that approximately 14 per cent of the unorganised sector workforce is covered under NPS Lite and Atal Pension Yojana.
- The majority (73 per cent) of insured individuals are part of formal employee retirement schemes in organized sectors. Of these, 32 per cent are covered under central and state government schemes, 48 per cent by Employee Provident Funds, 15 per cent by NPS, and 5 per cent through life insurance company annuities.
- For greater penetration of annuity and pension protection, the report suggests, developing long-term care insurance with critical care and disability benefits is essential alongside pension cover to address old-age morbidity risks.
- It recommends life insurance companies should establish an exclusive vertical dedicated to pension and annuity products. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) should encourage standalone pension and annuity companies to enter the pension business.
- Integrating pension and annuity products into the proposed Bima Vahak woman-centric distribution channel could boost coverage, bundled with Bima Vistaar for comprehensive life, health, and property insurance.
- Offering suitable tax benefits to attract young customers to invest in these products is also recommended.
- Strengthening efforts to enhance social security schemes like PM Shram Yogi Maan Dhan and Atal Pension Yojana, utilising banks and financial institutions through the Jan Dhan platform, is crucial.
- The government can further enhance retirement benefits by increasing employers' contributions and providing tax incentives to improve pension and protection coverage.
- The Swiss Re report (2022) highlights India's current 95 per cent natural catastrophe (Nat CAT) protection gap, which is expected to increase due to rising climate risk exposures, infrastructure developments, and rural-to-urban migration.
- Munich Re's report (2021) shows nearly 91 per cent of natural catastrophe losses are triggered by weather-related perils, increasing volatility and reinsurance complexities.
- Over 80 per cent of upper-middle and high-income customers lack a perceived need for property insurance.
- More than 60 per cent of corporate customers demand Climate Risk Insurance.
- For the property insurance gap, the recommendations focus on simplifying insurance products with lower premiums to attract a broader customer base, suggesting collaboration with the government for premium subsidies to low and middle-income customers.
- Implementing mandatory natural catastrophe (Nat CAT) protection covers is proposed to enhance coverage in disaster-prone regions.
- Key areas for targeted awareness efforts include addressing the lack of property insurance among low- and middle-income individuals (84 per cent) and customers in coastal regions, tier-2, and tier-3 cities (77 per cent).
- The insured area and sum insured for crop insurance in India have decreased, accompanied by a decline in the number of insured farmers from 6.1 crore to 5.2 crore in 2023, according to the report.
- The primary reason for low penetration is the government making crop insurance optional for loanee farmers, leading to non-renewals.
- Some state governments have opted out of the PMFBY scheme, affecting coverage.
- Lower enrollment is also due to the removal of the mandatory requirement for loanee farmers.
- Young farmers (18 to 25 years) and low-income individuals face higher protection gaps.
- For crop insurance, the recommendations include mandatory education for insurers and intermediaries to inform low-income farmers, utilising technology, social media, and mobile applications for awareness campaigns.
- Suggested measures also involve compulsory crop insurance for loanee farmers, supported by premium financing from microfinance institutions, and implementing group insurance schemes at the community level to reduce moral hazard and adverse selection.
- Additionally, strengthening weather data with satellite images, remote sensing, and ground sensors is recommended.
- Smartphone applications with video/picture-based assessment, AI, ML algorithms, and blockchain for automated loss assessment are proposed for efficient claims settlement.
According to the report, the cyber protection front gap is rapidly expanding across sectors due to increased exposure, higher digital usage, and growing connectivity. 62 per cent of customers want to protect their cyber risk through cyber insurance.