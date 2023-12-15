Time to review insurance cover; and buy art: Top personal finance stories

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
NUMBER OF THE WEEK 5.55 per cent: CPI inflation in November
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rose to 5.55 per cent year-on-year in November, up from 4.87 per cent in October. This was due to the prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, and sugar increasing. The spike in CPI is expected to be temporary (due to volatile food prices; core inflation has come down).
The Monetary Policy Committee is in pause mode, with the repo rate at 6.5 per cent. Most experts don’t expect rate cuts to begin in India before the second half of 2024. The markets will, however, start pricing in these cuts much earlier. Therefore, investors should start taking exposure to longer-duration debt funds. This exposure should be limited to 10-15 per cent of the total debt fund portfolio.
