Top cashback credit cards to maximise savings on utility bill payments

The increasing cost of utility bills has prompted many consumers to seek ways to save money, and one effective method is through cashback credit cards. These cards provide a convenient way to manage monthly expenses and reward users with cashback on their utility payments.

“Cashback credit cards offer diverse reward structures, from fixed percentages to tiered systems where higher spending earns more cashback. Some cards also provide category-specific rewards for utilities, fuel, dining, and online purchases, making them useful for everyday spending. However, it is important to spend wisely, as chasing cashback can lead to overspending. When used strategically, these cards can be a valuable way to earn rewards while maintaining financial discipline,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com

Here is the list of top credit cards offering maximum cashback on utility bills by compiled BankBazaar.com

Also Read

Leading the pack is the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card, offering an impressive 10 per cent cashback on utility payments including gas and electricity bills through the Airtel Thanks app. However, this reward comes with a monthly cap of Rs 250, ensuring controlled benefit distribution while still providing significant value to cardholder.

Standard Chartered’s Super Value Titanium Credit Card has positioned itself as a strong contender, providing a straightforward 5 per cent cashback on utility bills, phone payments, and fuel purchases. This uncomplicated structure appeals to consumers looking for consistent rewards without navigating multiple conditions.

The Amazon Pay-ICICI Bank Credit Card offers a range of cashback benefits across various categories. Users can enjoy 2 per cent cashback on recharges, bill payments, and adding money to their Amazon account. For first-time transactions, the card provides Rs 150 cashback on bill payments or shopping on Amazon. It also offers 50 per cent cashback up to Rs 100 on prepaid recharges and 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 250 on electricity bill payments. Additionally, users can earn 25 per cent cashback up to Rs 350 on broadband bill payments, up to Rs 125 starting at 10 per cent cashback on gas cylinder payments, and up to Rs 300 starting at 25 per cent cashback on postpaid bill payments.

HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card offers cashback benefits across various spending categories. For general spending, including wallet transactions and EMIs, cardholders earn 1 per cent cashback. Payments made via SmartBuy and PayZapp for amounts of Rs 2,000 or more provide a 5 per cent cashback, capped at Rs 750 per month, with an enhanced maximum of Rs 1,000 per month for the initial six months. Online purchases above Rs 2,000 qualify for a 2.5 per cent cashback, up to Rs 750 per month. Similarly, offline transactions, including wallet reloads and point-of-sale purchases, earn 1 per cent cashback, also capped at Rs 750 monthly.