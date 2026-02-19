Turn everyday spends into flights: Axis Bank IndiGo launch co-branded cards

For frequent travellers and everyday spenders alike, turning routine expenses into travel rewards just got easier. Axis Bank and IndiGo have launched two co-branded credit cards designed to convert daily spending into airline loyalty benefits while offering lifestyle perks such as lounge access, dining offers, and lower forex charges.

The cards — IndiGo Axis Bank Credit Card and IndiGo Axis Bank Premium Credit Card — are built around IndiGo’s loyalty programme BluChip, allowing customers to earn rewards on both travel bookings and regular purchases like groceries, dining, and digital payments.

The entry-level card, priced at ₹799 plus GST, is aimed at everyday users who travel occasionally but want to earn airline rewards on routine spending. Cardholders earn 1 BluChip per ₹100 spent, with higher rewards of 2 BluChips per ₹100 on groceries and dining and 3 BluChips per ₹100 on IndiGo bookings. The card also offers domestic lounge access, welcome and renewal benefits, and accelerated rewards on UPI transactions.

Your Travel, Your Choice: Two Cards built around your spending style: For more frequent travellers, the IndiGo Axis Bank Premium Credit Card, priced at ₹5,000 plus GST, offers richer travel benefits. Users can earn 7 BluChips per ₹100 spent on IndiGo bookings, 3 BluChips per ₹100 on hotels and groceries, and 2 BluChips per ₹100 on other eligible spends. The premium card also includes domestic and international lounge access, lower forex markup of 2.5%, and bonus vouchers worth 5,000 BluChips on joining, renewal, and milestone spending. "These cards are designed to deliver exclusive travel benefits, accelerated reward earnings, and seamless access to privileges that make every journey more rewarding," said Arnika Dixit, President & Head – Cards, Payments and Wealth Management, Axis Bank.

The partnership reflects a broader trend in India’s credit-card market, where banks and travel brands are combining everyday payments with loyalty programmes to build long-term engagement with customers — particularly younger consumers who spend heavily online and through UPI. By rewarding both travel and lifestyle spending, the cards aim to make loyalty benefits more accessible rather than limited to frequent flyers. For users who regularly book flights with IndiGo or want to accumulate travel rewards through routine purchases, the cards offer a structured way to convert spending into future trips. " We are excited to launch these co-branded credit cards, which convert everyday spends into IndiGo BluChips and combine IndiGo’s convenient, reliable service with Axis Bank’s extensive banking network. With premium lifestyle benefits, we are sure that these co-branded credit cards will make our customers’ experience with IndiGo even more rewarding," said Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo.