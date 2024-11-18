UK student visa applications drop by 16%: What's behind the decline?

The United Kingdom (UK) witnessed a sharp decline in international student visa applications, reflecting a shift in its appeal as a study destination. According to the latest figures released by the Home Office, the number of international students applying for visas dropped by 16 per cent between 2023 and 2024, with applications falling to 359,600 from the previous year's 428,100. At the same time, applications for visas for student dependants plunged by a staggering 85 per cent, with only 19,100 applications recorded.

Why has the UK become less attractive to international students?

The decline in student visa applications coincides with the introduction of new immigration rules in January 2024. Under these changes, students are no longer allowed to bring dependants with them, unless they are enrolled in postgraduate research courses or hold government-funded scholarships. This change has been a key factor in the significant reduction of applications for student dependent visas, according to the UK government.

"These changes have directly affected families planning to move to the UK with their students," says Louise Tweedie, partner and higher education specialist at RSM UK, a consulting firm. "The restrictions have made the UK less desirable for those seeking a more comprehensive experience, including family support during their studies."

Impact on universities and finances

The decline in international student applications is expected to hit UK universities hard. Many institutions rely on the fees from international students to support domestic teaching and research, and the drop in numbers will likely lead to significant financial losses.

Universities typically see an influx of student visa applications between July and September, just ahead of the academic year. The timing of this decline raises concerns about the ability of institutions to meet their financial forecasts.

"This is a significant income loss for the sector and will hit some institutions hard, especially those already grappling with a shift in the profile of home students," Tweedie adds. "With more domestic students registering at higher tariff institutions, many universities will have to reassess their financial sustainability plans."

The UK government’s plans to increase tuition fees from 1 August 2025 are expected to provide some relief, but in the meantime, universities will be forced to focus on transformation and long-term financial planning to adapt to these changes.

Tighter regulations around international students

The UK's government has been clear about the need to balance student recruitment with stricter immigration controls. In May 2024, a blueprint was released that outlined proposals to tighten the recruitment process for international students. The new measures aim to ensure that UK universities attract only genuine students, rather than those seeking to use education as a path to immigration.

The proposals include:

< Stricter compliance standards for institutions recruiting international students

< Mandatory quality assurance frameworks for recruitment agents

< Increased financial maintenance requirements for students

< Standardised English language proficiency assessments

< Restrictions on remote learning, with a shift back to face-to-face teaching

Despite these measures, the UK government has reiterated its commitment to keeping the Graduate Route visa unchanged for international students. This visa, introduced in July 2021, allows graduates to stay and work in the UK for two years after completing their studies.

India remains a priority

India has remained a key focus for the UK government, with Sir Steve Smith, the UK government’s International Education Champion, saying that the Graduate Route visa would remain intact for Indian students. “India is an absolute priority for developing stronger relationships,” he said earlier this month, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to fostering stronger educational ties with the country.

Interestingly, while the UK tightens its visa policies, Indian students continue to dominate UK university enrolments. According to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), Indian students represented 26 per cent of all non-EU students in the 2022-23 academic year. Over the past five years, the number of Indian students in the UK has surged by 145,650, a trend largely driven by the opportunities provided by the Graduate Route visa for post-graduation work.