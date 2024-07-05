Universal Sompo launches AI-Powered tools for faster motor claim settlement

General Insurance company Universal Sompo has unveiled two innovative AI-powered tools for a smooth motor claim settlement process. The new solutions, 'Universal i Assess' and 'Universal i Gen' designed to significantly expedite claim assessments and improve customer experience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 'Universal i Assess' utilises advanced technologies including neural network image processing, analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing to enable real-time damage assessments. Surveyors can now simply capture images of vehicle damage using their smartphones, and the AI system will automatically identify the vehicle details, pinpoint damaged areas, and provide an instant claims estimate.

This system will accelerate the claims process and help minimise fraudulent claims. By integrating with the surveyor's mobile app, it streamlines the processing of motor-own damage claims, providing a powerful tool to enhance workflow efficiency.

Complementing this, 'Universal i Gen' uses AI and machine learning to offer policyholders real-time claim updates through various digital platforms, including IVR calling and WhatsApp. This tool aims to provide a comprehensive view of the claim status, ultimately transforming the customer journey into a more satisfying experience.

“At Universal Sompo, we're constantly inventing programs to enhance the claims processes for our policyholders. This AI system is another step forward. By using unconventional, state-of-the-art technology, we can break down communication barriers between all stakeholders involved in the entire claims process, leading to seamless settlements,” said Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO of Universal Sompo