Up to 15% discount on Amazon, LG, MMT: Top credit card offers of Diwali

With the festive season here, consumers across India are preparing for an exciting shopping spree. Leading financial institutions like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, and others are luring customers with a variety of credit card rewards and discounts.

Credit cards, with diverse features and benefits, contribute to building a robust credit history and provide instant access to funds during emergencies. Banks are sweetening the deal by offering festive rewards, such as points or cashback on credit card purchases, along with travel perks like airport lounge access and travel insurance.

Up to Rs 26,000 cashback across brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Eureka Forbes, and Whirlpool, 15 per cent discount on e-commerce players like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Tata Cliq and 5 per cent Cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony Liv, Swiggy, Tata Cliq, Uber, and Zomato are just some of the deals being offered.

Here's a list compiled by BankBazaar.com of what major banks are offering with their credit cards for this festive season:

HDFC Bank

Loan on a credit card with a quick disbursal process, no documentation, and 50 per cent off on processing fees. Instant virtual card (followed by the physical card); fully digital application; no paperwork; fast issuance.

Card-specific offers:

HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card: 5X reward points for every Rs 150 spent at Marks & Spencers, Myntra, Nykaa, Reliance Digital. HDFC Bank Millenia Credit Card: 5 per cent cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, FlipKart, Myntra, Sony Liv, Swiggy, Tata Cliq, Uber, Zomato. HDFC Bank Moneyback+ Credit Card: 10X CashPoints on Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Reliance Smart SuperStore, Swiggy. HDFC Bank Freedom Credit Cards: 10X Cashpoints on BigBasket, BookMyShow, OYO, Swiggy, Uber.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Credit Cards offer on leading brands and e-commerce platforms includes up to a 15 per cent discount on online shopping with major players like Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, and Tata Cliq. For electronics, there's up to Rs. 26,000 cashback across leading brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Eureka Forbes, Whirlpool, etc. Additionally, there's a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs. 6,000 on Bose speakers and a 25 per cent instant cashback of up to Rs. 12,000 on select JBL products. Attractive discounts are available at Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Mobile phones from Apple, OnePlus, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Realme come with attractive discounts and EMI offers. There's also a no-cost EMI on iPhone 15. In the fashion category, ICICI Bank provides an additional 10 per cent discount on leading brands like Lifestyle, Fastrack, Myntra, and Centro, among others. For travel, there are exciting discounts on leading sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, and EaseMyTrip. In dining, there are attractive discounts on Zomato, Swiggy, EazyDiner, and McDonald’s. Entertainment offers include discounts on SonyLiv annual subscriptions and movie tickets at Cinepolis. In furniture and home decor, there's a 10 per cent discount on brands like Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, and Duroflex.

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI Card offers include:

Yatra: 12 per cent instant discount on domestic flights. Vivo: Up to Rs 10,000 cashback on EMI transactions. Westside: 5 per cent instant discount, Min Trxn: Rs 5,000, Max. Discount: Rs 750 per card. Whirlpool: Up to 20 per cent discount; Max Rs 20,000, valid on EMI transactions only. Pantaloons: 5 per cent cashback, Min. Trxn.: Rs. 4,000, Max. Cashback: Rs. 500 per card account. Oppo: 10 per cent instant discount, Max Discount: Rs 7,000 per card; Valid on EMI transactions only. Myntra: 10 per cent instant discount; Min Trxn. Rs. 4,000; Max Discount: Rs. 1,000 per card. LG: Up to 26 per cent instant discount; Max. Discount: Rs. 26,000 per card; Valid on EMI transactions only. IFB: Up to 20 per cent instant discount; Max Discount: Rs 9,000 per card; Valid on EMI transactions only. Flipkart: 10 per cent instant discount. ClearTrip: 12 per cent instant discount on domestic flights; Min. Trxn.: Rs. 5,000; Max. Discount: Rs. 2,000 per card; Valid every Saturday and Sunday.

Yes Bank

Yes Bank Credit Cards offer include:

A 10 per cent instant discount on JioMart, Reliance Digital, and AJIO. There's also a 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon appliances, TVs, home kitchens, and furniture. Up to a 35 per cent discount is available on MakeMyTrip for flights, hotels, holidays, cabs, and buses. There's a 15 per cent instant discount on Paytm flights. Discount offers are extended to Nyumi, MediBuddy, OLA Electric, Ather, Zoomcar, Zomato, Magzter, Swiggy, etc. For consumer durables on EMI, Yes Bank offers discounts on brands like IFB, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, Lenovo, LG, Voltas, HP, Sony, Vivo, Asus, Acer, etc.

Standard Chartered:

The Standard Chartered Credit Card EMI is offering a 5 per cent instant discount on the purchase of Ola Electric scooter Up to 22.5 per cent cashback on Samsung on the transaction of a minimum of Rs 15,000. Up to 22.5 per cent cashback on LG with a credit card EMI transaction of a minimum of Rs 20,000. Up to 20 per cent cashback on Panasonic gadgets. 15 per cent instant discount on EazyDiner. Up to 25 per cent discount at Easemytrip.

Axis Bank

Reliance Digital: Instant 10 per cent discount. Goibibo: 20 per cent instant discount on flights and hotels. MakeMyTrip: 15 per cent instant discount on flights and hotels. TataCliq: 10 per cent instant discount. Titan: 15 per cent off at Titan Online Store.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

The bank credit cards are providing EMI offers with cashback of up to Rs 26,000 on brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Haier, Lenovo, Whirlpool, Vivo, Yatra, Oppo, and Wakefit.

Yatra: 15 per cent cashback, up to Rs 5,000. Vivo: 10 per cent cashback, up to Rs 6,000. Sony: 12.5 per cent cashback, up to Rs 22,500. MakeMyTrip: Domestic Flights - Flat 12 per cent discount, up to Rs 1,500.

While the list is not exhaustive, it offers a perspective of what to expect while shopping with credit cards from these leading banks. Credit card offers vary based on the card type and the eligibility of customers. Often, banks, in collaboration with brands, provide co-branded credit cards with significant perks tailored to specific categories.

Pairing the right credit cards can result in substantial savings. Instead of relying on a single credit card, using multiple cards across different categories such as fuel, shopping, and travel can unlock high reward points and exclusive benefits. This approach ensures you maximise benefits across all spending categories.

Additionally, be mindful of reward points' expiry dates, as issuers may alter point structures for different spends and categories. Accumulating credit card rewards through day-to-day expenses also enables you to enjoy cashless transactions and save more in the long run.