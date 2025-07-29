Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI apps to limit balance checks, autopay from Aug 1: How changes help you

UPI apps to limit balance checks, autopay from Aug 1: How changes help you

Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay and other such platforms will also set limits on account view and merchant verification in order to improve overall service

Banner-UPI
Banner-UPI
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Users of UPI-based financial apps will from August 1 find changes and limits that seek to improve services, according to organisation that manages the digital payments platform.
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing new rules to regulate how often certain backend requests or API calls can be made. The changes seek to improve system efficiency and reduce unnecessary traffic that can slow down transactions.
 

New rules

NPCI found that a high number of non-financial requests, such as checking bank balances or listing linked accounts, are overloading the system. To ensure smoother and quicker payments, limits will be set on how these functions operate in an app. Here’s how your experience with UPI apps may change under the new framework:
 

Balance enquiries:

You will be able to check your bank balance up to 50 times per app per day. To minimise this need, banks must also display your available balance after every successful UPI transaction.
 

Linked accounts view

Limited to 25 requests per day per app. In case of an error, retries must be manually triggered by the user, not automatically repeated by the system.
 

Autopay

Autopay mandates will be processed after peak hours, which are between 10 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 9:30 pm. Only one execution attempt and three retries are allowed per mandate.
 

Merchant verification

Apps can fetch lists of verified merchants or security keys only once a day, again restricted to non-peak hours.
 

Transaction status check:

Must follow a staggered pattern as previously prescribed by NPCI to avoid traffic spikes.
 

Digital discipline

UPI apps and banks have been directed to monitor all backend traffic, whether initiated by the user or generated automatically. Systems must no longer blindly pass requests from partner institutions, especially during peak usage windows.
 

Deadline for compliance

 
All these changes must be implemented by July 31, 2025, with system audits completed and submitted to NPCI by August 31. Non-compliance could lead to penalties, restrictions on API access, or even a ban on onboarding new users.
 
The changes are expected to make the UPI ecosystem more stable, especially during high-demand periods.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Foreign Investors pump $1.4 bn into India-ETFs dominate, Active funds lag

4-in-1 Investment: Zerodha's New FoF offers gold, equity, G-Secs in 1 fund

Premium

Balancing coverage and affordability in senior citizens' health insurance

Influencers to F&O traders: here's what ITR utility update means for you

Man denied mediclaim over Google Maps mismatch: Here's all you need to know

Topics :UPI OutageUPI transactionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story