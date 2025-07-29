4-in-1 Investment: Zerodha's New FoF offers gold, equity, G-Secs in 1 fund

In a move that makes smart investing simpler for everyone, Zerodha Fund House has launched a new offering: Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund (FoF) — a diversified, low-cost fund designed for long-term investors looking for exposure across asset classes without the hassle of managing them individually.

What is it?

The newly launched Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF is a 4-in-1 portfolio that combines:

30% in Equity Large Cap ETFs – tracking India’s top 100 companies.

30% in Mid Cap ETFs – capturing fast-growing mid-sized businesses.

25% in Gold ETFs – providing a hedge during equity market volatility.

15% in Government Securities ETFs (G-Secs) – for portfolio stability.

Why this matters: According to Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House, this fund is ideal for investors looking for a “ready-made, diversified investment” that requires no active decision-making on asset allocation. With automatic internal rebalancing, investors don’t need to shuffle between asset classes themselves. Tax-efficient & accessible One of the biggest advantages of this fund is its tax efficiency — since it rebalances internally, investors only pay capital gains tax when they redeem, not every time the fund reallocates. With a low entry barrier of ₹100, the fund is both affordable and accessible, especially for first-time investors or those seeking a low-maintenance investment vehicle.