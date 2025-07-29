Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 4-in-1 Investment: Zerodha's New FoF offers gold, equity, G-Secs in 1 fund

4-in-1 Investment: Zerodha's New FoF offers gold, equity, G-Secs in 1 fund

The minimum amount for application is just ₹100 and in multiples of 100 during the NFO, making it easy and accessible for investors.

Sunainaa Chadha Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:14 AM IST
In a move that makes smart investing simpler for everyone, Zerodha Fund House has launched a new offering: Zerodha Multi Asset Passive Fund of Fund (FoF) — a diversified, low-cost fund designed for long-term investors looking for exposure across asset classes without the hassle of managing them individually.
 

What is it?

 
The newly launched Zerodha Multi Asset Passive FoF is a 4-in-1 portfolio that combines:
 
  • 30% in Equity Large Cap ETFs – tracking India’s top 100 companies. 
  • 30% in Mid Cap ETFs – capturing fast-growing mid-sized businesses. 
  • 25% in Gold ETFs – providing a hedge during equity market volatility. 
  • 15% in Government Securities ETFs (G-Secs) – for portfolio stability.
 
This fund aims to follow a balanced approach, taking exposure of close to 30% in Large Cap ETF - following top 100 index which consists of companies that are generally considered the market leaders of their respective sectors, 30% Mid Cap ETF - following mid 150 index which gives exposure to companies with relatively higher growth potential, 25% in Gold ETF - tracking gold which acts as a hedge against equity market uncertainty, 15% in G-sec ETF - investing in government securities with an aim to provide further stability to the portfolio.
 

Why this matters:

 
According to Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House, this fund is ideal for investors looking for a “ready-made, diversified investment” that requires no active decision-making on asset allocation. With automatic internal rebalancing, investors don’t need to shuffle between asset classes themselves.
 

Tax-efficient & accessible

 
One of the biggest advantages of this fund is its tax efficiency — since it rebalances internally, investors only pay capital gains tax when they redeem, not every time the fund reallocates.
 
With a low entry barrier of ₹100, the fund is both affordable and accessible, especially for first-time investors or those seeking a low-maintenance investment vehicle.
 
“This new fund takes the guesswork out of investing... a no-brainer solution for anyone looking for a simple way to achieve their asset allocation goals,” added Vaibhav Jalan, CBO, Zerodha Fund House.
 

For whom?

 
This fund is best suited for:
 
  • First-time investors who want to start with a balanced, low-risk strategy 
  • DIY investors who find manual rebalancing taxing or complicated 
  • Long-term savers aiming for stability and diversification in one product
 
Zerodha’s Multi Asset Passive FoF makes it easier than ever to diversify investments across equities, gold, and bonds, without worrying about frequent adjustments or tax implications.

zerodhaInvestmentMutual Funds

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

