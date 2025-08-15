SBI scheme: Agniveers to get collateral-free ₹4 lakh loan at 10.5% interest

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday unveiled a dedicated personal loan scheme for Agniveers serving under the Government of India’s short-term Agnipath recruitment programme.

Under the new scheme, Agniveers with an SBI salary account can avail personal loans of up to ₹4 lakh without any collateral and enjoy a complete waiver of processing fees. The repayment tenure will be synchronised with the term of the Agnipath engagement, providing maximum flexibility for soldiers as they transition to civilian life.

As part of the Independence Day initiative, SBI is also offering a flat 10.50% interest rate — its lowest — to all defence personnel until September 30, 2025.