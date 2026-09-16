UPI MDR explained: How new charges compare with debit, credit cards

The National Payments Corporation of India ( NPCI ) will introduce a Merchant Discount Rate ( MDR ) on select person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions from October 15, 2026.

The key point for consumers is that UPI payments will remain free. The MDR is a charge on merchants for processing eligible transactions.

For P2M transactions above Rs 2,000, the MDR will be 0.4 per cent. However, once the transaction reaches Rs 75,000, the charge is capped at Rs 300.

For example:

Rs 3,000 payment: MDR of Rs 12

Rs 50,000 payment: MDR of Rs 200

Rs 1 lakh payment: MDR capped at Rs 300

NPCI, in its September 15 “frequently asked questions (FAQ)” on the new framework, said transactions up to Rs 2,000 account for more than 95 per cent of UPI P2M transaction volume and will remain unaffected.

Person-to-person (P2P) transfers will also continue to carry zero charges.