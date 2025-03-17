US Green Card holders face stricter checks at American ports of entry

The Trump administration's immigration policies have led to heightened scrutiny of Green Card holders at US ports of entry. Lawful permanent residents (LPRs), who have the right to live and work in the US, are facing increased questioning and potential challenges to their residency status upon returning from abroad. This trend is particularly concerning for those with past criminal issues, extended absences from the US, or weak ties to the country.

“A Green Card holder doesn’t have an indefinite right to be in the United States,” JD Vance told Fox News on Thursday night.

Amid rising concerns over legal issues and potential deportation, some Green Card holders are opting to leave the US voluntarily — a phenomenon known as self-deportation. This trend is especially noticeable among individuals with prior criminal records or immigration complications.

Donald Trump recently introduced a new immigration initiative called the 'Gold Card' programme, which would enable foreign nationals to secure the right to live and work in the US by paying a $5 million fee.

Rights of Green Card holders

Green Card holders, officially known as lawful permanent residents, enjoy several key rights:

Right to live and work in the US: They can reside and work in the US as long as they do not commit deportable offenses.

Legal protections: They are protected by all US laws, including federal, state, and local regulations.

Right to re-enter the US: After traveling abroad, Green Card holders have the legal right to return to the US, provided they can demonstrate their intent to maintain permanent residence.

However, these rights are not absolute. Green Card holders must comply with certain conditions to maintain their status.

Maintaining residency: They must demonstrate strong ties to the US, such as employment, property ownership, family connections, and filing taxes.

Avoid extended absences: Trips lasting six months or more may raise questions about whether they have abandoned their US residence. Absences exceeding one year require a re-entry permit to avoid potential denial of entry.

Challenges at ports of entry

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have the authority to inspect and question Green Card holders to ensure they continue to meet the eligibility criteria for permanent residency. This scrutiny has intensified under the Trump administration, with a focus on the following:

Extended absences: Green Card holders who spend significant time abroad are being scrutinised for secondary inspections and pressured to surrender their residency status.

Criminal history: Past criminal convictions, even minor ones, can lead to additional scrutiny and potential deportation proceedings.

Weak ties to the US: Failure to maintain strong connections to the US, such as employment or family ties, can raise questions about their intent to reside permanently.

Procedures at ports of entry

Upon arrival, Green Card holders may face:

Secondary inspection: If the CBP officers have concerns, they may refer the individual for further questioning. This process can involve biographic and biometric data collection and record checks.

Right to a hearing: If their status is challenged, Green Card holders have the right to a hearing before an immigration judge.

Legal Representation: While they can hire a lawyer for court proceedings, legal counsel is not permitted during CBP interviews at ports of entry.