Lease or buy? Capital appreciation pips rental growth, 128% in key markets

In major cities like Bengaluru, MMR, NCR and Hyderabad, average capital values rose higher than rental values between 2021-end and 2024-end. On the other hand, localities in Pune, Kolkata and Chennai saw the reverse trend –rental values appreciated more than the capital values. Among the top 7 cities, Hyderabad, NCR & MMR saw avg. capital values rise more than rentals b/w 2021-end to 2024-end.

In Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road saw capital values rise higher (67%)than rental values (62%); in Sarjapur Road, avg. monthly rental values rose more (76%) than capital values (63%).

NCR’s Sohna Road saw capital values appreciate by 59% in this period, while rental values rose 47%.

Hyderabad’s HITECH City & Gachibowli also saw capital values outpace rental values

MMR’s Chembur & Mulund saw higher growth in capital values (by 48% & 43%, respectively) compared to rental value growth (42% & 29% respectively),

However, key micro markets in Pune, Kolkata & Chennai saw rental values appreciate more than the capital values. Capital values of properties in key micro markets of India's top seven cities-Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai, have grown by a significant 128% between 2021-end and 2024-end, while rental values in many micro markets have appreciated less than the overall capital value growth, shows data analysed by property consulting firm Anarock.In major cities like Bengaluru, MMR, NCR and Hyderabad, average capital values rose higher than rental values between 2021-end and 2024-end. On the other hand, localities in Pune, Kolkata and Chennai saw the reverse trend –rental values appreciated more than the capital values.

Top markets where capital value growth outpaced rental value growth - 2021- end to 2024-end:

Delhi NCR:

NCR’s Sohna Road saw capital values go up by 59% while rental values rose by 47%.

Sector-150 in Noida saw capital values appreciate by a whopping 128% while rental values rose by just 66% in the period.



MMR

In Mumbai's Chembur, capital value growth was 48% while rental ppreciation clocked in lower at 42%.

In Mulund, rental values rose by just 29% while capital prices went up 43%.

Hyderabad’s HITECH City and Gachibowli also saw similar dynamics - i HITECH City, rental value growth was 54% and capital appreciation was 62%; in Gachibowli, rental values rose 62% and capital values 78%.

Bengaluru’s Thanisandra Main Road saw capital values appreciate more (67%) than avg. rental values (62%) in the period, Sarjapur Road saw average monthly rental values increase more (76%) than capital values (63%).

On the other hand, key micro markets in Pune, Kolkata and Chennai saw higher rental values growth than the capital value appreciation between 2021-end to 2024- end:

Pune’s Hinjewadi saw rental values appreciate by 57%, while capital values rose by just 37%. In Wagholi, rental value growth was 65% while capital values rose by just 37%.

In Kolkata’s EM Bypass, rental value appreciation was 51%, while capital values rose by just 19% in this period. In Rajarhat, rental values grew by 37% while capital appreciation was 32%.