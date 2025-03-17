Best credit cards with lounge access for frequent travellers in 2025

For frequent travellers, airport lounge access is more than just a privilege, offering comfort, convenience, and exclusive perks. Several credit cards stand out for providing exceptional lounge benefits, catering to both domestic and international travellers.

“While selecting the best credit cards, careful consideration of several factors need to be considered. First, assess the type of lounge access offered, domestic, international, or both, since frequent international travellers benefit more from global networks. The number of free visits is crucial, as some cards limit visits while others offer unlimited access,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar.com.

Here are the top five credit cards offering lounge access in India compilation by BankBazaar.com.

Axis Atlas credit card

Joining fee: Rs 5,000

Annual fee: Rs 5,000

Lounge access benefits: Up to 12 international and 18 domestic lounge visits annually.

Ideal for travellers seeking a balance between affordability and premium access, the Axis Atlas Credit Card offers a solid mix of domestic and international lounge benefits.

Axis Horizon credit card

Joining fee: Rs 3,000

Annual fee: Rs 3,000

Lounge access benefits: 8 international and up to 32 domestic lounge visits annually.

With one of the highest domestic lounge visit allowances, this card is a great choice for frequent domestic flyers.

IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite credit card

Joining fee: Rs 40,000

Annual fee: Rs 10,000

Lounge access benefits: 8 domestic and 8 international lounge visits annually.

This premium credit card offers exclusive perks alongside Avios rewards. However, its steep joining and annual fees make it a niche option.

SBI Card Miles Elite

Joining fee: Rs 4,999

Annual fee: Rs 4,999

Lounge access benefits: Up to 23 domestic and 6 international lounge visits annually.

With a strong focus on domestic lounge access, this card is well-suited for business travellers and frequent flyers within India.

Federal Bank Scapia credit card

Joining fee: Nil

Annual fee: Nil

Lounge access benefits: Unlimited domestic lounge visits.

For those seeking unlimited domestic lounge access without any upfront cost, the Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card is an attractive option.

Note: Lounge access benefits may be subject to terms and conditions. Please verify the latest details with the respective card issuers.

“Weigh in the joining and annual fees against the benefits. Premium cards often have higher fees but provide extensive perks like travel insurance, concierge services, and flight upgrades. Look for additional travel benefits such as complimentary hotel stays, dining discounts, and faster reward accumulation through co-branded partnerships with airlines or hotels. Also, consider how easy it is to redeem lounge access benefits, some cards require prior registration or high spending thresholds,” Shetty said.