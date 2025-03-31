Home / Finance / Personal Finance / US H-1B visa lottery 2026 results begin rolling out; 65,000 cap set

US H-1B visa lottery 2026 results begin rolling out; 65,000 cap set

This year's H-1B visa registration window opened on March 7, 2025 and closed on March 24, 2025

H1B visa
The fee for H-1B registration is now $215. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh
Mar 31 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
The United States has started announcing results for the H-1B visa lottery for the 2026 financial year, according to immigration law firm Richards and Jurusik.
 
Applicants can check their status online via the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) portal, or through their employer or legal representative. Notifications are being released in phases, so some may need to wait a bit longer for confirmation.
 
New fees and rules in place this year
 
This year’s registration window opened on March 7, 2025 and closed on March 24, 2025. The H-1B programme allows US companies to sponsor foreign professionals in sectors like technology, engineering and healthcare.
 
USCIS introduced several changes this year. The most noticeable was the jump in the registration fee—from $10 to $215 per beneficiary. The new amount, which is non-refundable and must be paid at the time of registration, represents a 2050% increase.
 
USCIS said the higher fee is meant to “cover administrative costs and reduce non-serious applications”.

Another update came on March 20, 2025, when the agency adopted a new beneficiary-centric model. Under this system, each individual can only be entered into the lottery once, no matter how many employers want to sponsor them. This rule is intended to prevent duplicate entries and create a more balanced selection process.
 
Tech firms remain the biggest users
 
Amazon led the pack with the highest number of H-1B approvals in 2025, at 9,265. Cognizant Technology Solutions followed with 6,321, and Google came in third with 5,364 approvals.
 
Other companies with large numbers of approved applications included:
Meta: 4,844  
Microsoft: 4,725  
Apple: 3,873  
HCL America Inc: 2,953  
IBM Corporation: 2,906  
Walmart Associates: 2,904  
Capgemini America: 2,795  
Intel Corporation: 2,520  
Deloitte: 2,494  
Amazon Web Services: 2,216  
Accenture: 2,157  
Ernst and Young US: 2,335  
Oracle: 2,070  
JP Morgan Chase: 1,719  
Tesla: 1,767  
Salesforce: 1,525  
Cisco: 1,330  
 
These firms use the H-1B route to hire skilled workers in roles like software engineering, research and data science.
 
Indian IT firms continue to dominate
 
Indian companies also made a strong showing. Infosys received 8,140 H-1B approvals in 2024, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with 5,274. HCL America had 2,953, Wipro 1,634 and Tech Mahindra 1,199.
 
While the USCIS has not yet released a country-wise breakdown for 2024, data from the previous financial year suggests that Indian nationals accounted for 78% of all H-1B visas issued. In the year ending September 30, 2023, 265,777 visas were granted, and 72.3% of them went to Indian citizens.
 
Annual caps and eligibility rules
 
The number of H-1B visas issued each year is capped at 65,000, with an additional 20,000 reserved for those who hold advanced degrees from US universities.
