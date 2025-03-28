Care Health halts cashless claim service at Max hospitals across NCR

Care Health Insurance has temporarily stopped cashless claim settlements at 12 Max hospitals in Delhi-NCR, effective February 17, 2025. This includes eight super-specialty hospitals, two multi-specialty centers, a hospital in Gurugram, and a cancer care center in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

However, patients can still avail of reimbursement options. Care Insurance policyholders can also avail of cashless claim settlements at other Max Hospitals nationwide.

“Customers undergoing long-term treatment for chronic ailments like chemotherapy and dialysis continue to avail cashless treatment at Max Hospitals in Delhi/NCR,” a source close to the health insurance company said.

“For reimbursements, you can raise a claim when admitted in the hospital and a person from the health insurance company will verify the amount and transfer the amount to your bank account, so that you don’t have to pay from your pocket,” the source further mentioned.

What do experts have to say about it?

“Delhi being a densely populated region, the patients’ trust and access to timely healthcare will be put to the test. Patients who walk in expecting cashless treatment are now being told to pay upfront and seek reimbursement later, a process that is both time-consuming and financially stressful, especially in medical emergencies. Policyholders who have been timely paying for the policy will be put to unnecessary burden of neither getting timely treatment nor any immediate financial relief,” said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris.

“The temporary suspension of cashless claims by Care Health Insurance at Max Hospitals highlights the ongoing friction between insurers and healthcare providers over pricing and reimbursement models. This move could lead to financial strain on patients requiring immediate treatment and underscores the need for greater transparency in insurer-hospital agreements and a balanced approach that safeguards both financial viability and patient interests,” said Biplab Lenin, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

“The company is continuously in touch with Max hospital and is negotiating the best possible price, so that the services are resumed as early as possible,” according to sources.