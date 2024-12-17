US immigration: 18,000 undocumented Indians among 1.5 mn facing deportation

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in about a month, and immigration policies are already being tightened. The latest data from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows that 1.45 million individuals are slated for deportation, including nearly 18,000 undocumented Indians.

For many Indians without legal status, the path to regularising their stay is mired in red tape. However, India is far from the top of the list of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Countries bordering the US, such as Honduras and Guatemala, lead the list, with 261,000 and 253,000 undocumented individuals respectively. In Asia, China has the largest number, with 37,908 people without legal status. India ranks 13th, with 17,940 undocumented individuals, according to ICE data released in November 2024.

India listed as 'uncooperative' country

India has been classified as one of the “uncooperative” countries in deportation processes under the current administration’s border security measures. Other nations on this list include Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Venezuela.

The ICE report flags issues such as “difficulties in conducting interviews, issuing travel documents in a timely manner, and accepting the physical return of their nationals by scheduled commercial or charter flights in accordance with ICE and/or foreign government removal guidelines.”

More From This Section

Meanwhile, Trump has vowed to carry out what he describes as the largest deportation drive in American history.

“I’ll get them into every country, or we won’t do business with those countries,” Trump told Time magazine after being named 2024 “Person of the Year”. He added that countries refusing to accept deported nationals would face “substantial tariffs.”

“I want them out, and the countries have got to take them back. If they don’t take them back, we won’t do business with those countries, and we will impose substantial tariffs on them,” he said.

Indians apprehended at the border

Over the last three years, around 90,000 Indian nationals have been apprehended attempting to enter the United States illegally, according to reports. Many of these migrants come from states like Punjab, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

Economic challenges, coupled with long delays in obtaining visas and green cards, appear to be pushing many towards unauthorised routes.

“Many Indian nationals face long delays and restrictions in securing US visas or green cards, prompting them to explore alternative routes,” said Zeeshan Farooqui, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. He also pointed to economic difficulties and discrimination as factors driving this trend. “Some individuals risk debt to fund their migration,” he added.

“The lowest per capita income in the US is $48,110, in the state of Mississippi,” explained Russell A Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsels. “The net national income for India is about 2.4% of that—around $1,161—and Bihar has the lowest per capita income at about $708, or around 1.5% of the poorest state in the US.”

He added: “There will always be people looking to better their life situation.”

Americans are less welcoming now

American attitudes towards undocumented immigrants have also hardened. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between December 5 and 10, support for allowing immigrants without legal status to stay in the country has fallen to 33%, down from 39% in 2017.

The poll also revealed a slight rise in support for deporting most or all undocumented immigrants, which has gone up to 53% from 51% in 2017. The shift comes as the immigrant population in the US reaches its highest level in over a century.