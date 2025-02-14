AI, cybersecurity, leadership roles will drive salaries up by 40% in 2025

Corporate India is likely to witness annual salary hikes in the range of 6-15 per cent this year, depending on the industry, role criticality, and niche skills and this figure may touch as high as 40 per cent for emerging skills and critical leadership roles, according to Michael Page 2025 Salary Guide.

"Salary increments for promotions typically range from 20% to 30%, rising to 30% to 40% for emerging skills and critical leadership roles. Annual salary hikes vary from 6% to 15%, depending on the industry, role criticality, and niche skills. Organisations are increasingly offering Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) and long-term incentive plans, especially for senior positions," said Nilay Khandelwal, Senior Managing Director at Michael Page.

The global recruitment consultancy anticipates growth in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, and manufacturing. The technology sector is evolving, driving greater demand for specialised expertise in AI/ML, cybersecurity, and data privacy. While salaries in traditional roles like operations may stagnate due to automation, the gig economy is creating flexible, project-based work opportunities.

Over a dozen new global private equity, sovereign, venture capital, real estate, and infrastructure funds have expanded their operations into India, marking the country's growing significance in the global investment landscape, it added.

According to Ankit Agarwala, Managing Director PageGroup, salary projection for this year is 6 to 15 per cent and the median number would be around the 9 per cent mark, similar to last year's figure but the disparity is huge depending on industry and skillset.

Average Salaries of In-Demand Roles

Accountant Rs22 Lakh Per annum

Marketing Manager Rs 35 Lakh Per annum

Software Development Rs 50 Lakh Per annum

"Some of the exciting roles on salary growth perspective are AI, ML, cyber security, data privacy, then head of manufacturing, chief operating officers, then our senior roles within GCC, which could be the Head of shared services or functional heads in GCC, or it could be roles across financial services, in banking, fintechs and BMCs and private equity venture caps," Agarwala said. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector continues to drive demand for professionals across multiple areas, particularly in risk management, finance, compliance, and technology.