Validated bank account for tax refund: How to ensure process is completed

If your bank account fails a validation check or you’ve closed it, you must update the correct details immediately.

Steps to revalidate or update your bank account on Income Tax portal

You can update or revalidate your bank details in a few simple steps:

Login to the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Go to ‘My Profile’ and click on ‘My Bank Account’.

Look for the bank account that is showing as ‘Invalid’.

Click on ‘Re-Validate’ next to that account.

Enter the correct bank account number and IFSC code.

Submit the revalidation request.

If the account is no longer in use, it is advisable to remove it and add a new account.

When to contact your bank

In some cases, your account may be invalidated due to mismatched or outdated information. In such scenarios: