Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO raises advance withdrawal limit to ₹5 lakh from PF accounts

EPFO raises advance withdrawal limit to ₹5 lakh from PF accounts

The move will enable members of retirement fund body EPFO to get their advance withdrawal claims of up to Rs 5 lakh settled within three days

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions
At present, the limit through auto-settlement mode having three-day deadline is Rs 1 lakh.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced raising the limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for auto-settlement of claims for advance withdrawal from employees' provident fund accounts.

The move will enable members of retirement fund body EPFO to get their advance withdrawal claims of up to Rs 5 lakh settled within three days.

At present, the limit through auto-settlement mode having three-day deadline is Rs 1 lakh.

"The EPFO has increased auto-settlement limit for advance claims from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to facilitate faster fund access for EPFO members, especially in times of urgent needs," Mandaviya told reporters here.

This major service enhancement is expected to benefit lakhs of members, he added. 

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which has more than 7 crore members, had first introduced online auto-settlement of advance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide quick assistance to those facing financial crunch.

Since then, the facility has been extended to cover advance claims for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes.

These claims are processed automatically by the system without any human involvement, ensuring quick turnaround and transparency.

In FY25, the EPFO processed a record 2.34 crore advance claims through auto-settlement, 161 per cent higher compared to 89.52 lakh claims settled in FY24, the minister said. 

He noted that 59 per cent of all advance claims in 202425 were settled through auto mode as compared to 31 per cent in 2023-24.

In just the first 2.5 months of FY26, EPFO has already auto-settled 76.52 lakh claims, constituting 70 per cent of all advance claims settled so far, he stated.

This growth highlights EPFO's strong focus on automation and delivering faster, more efficient services to its members, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC credit card users alert: New fees, reward caps introduced from July 1

Earning from reels or brand deals? Here's how influencers must file ITR

Dream home is hard to get: 109 yrs of savings needed to buy one in Mumbai

Premium

Sign agreement locker agreement promptly, buy cover for valuables

HDFC AMC launches innovation fund with thematic bet but higher risk

Topics :EPFOPersonal Finance finance

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story