HDFC credit card users alert: New fees, reward caps introduced from July 1

From wallet loads to gaming spends, HDFC credit cardholders will face new charges and reward point limits starting July 1. Here's what changes and how it may impact your monthly usage.

Credit Card(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
From July 1, 2025, HDFC Bank will roll out several important changes for its credit card holders. These include new fees on select types of high-value transactions and a revision in the reward point policy across categories like online gaming, wallet loading, and insurance. If you’re an HDFC credit card user, here’s what you need to watch out for.
 

Fee on online gaming, wallet loading

 
HDFC Bank will now levy a 1 per cent fee if your monthly spending on online skill-based gaming platforms, such as Dream11, Rummy Culture, MPL, or Junglee Games, exceeds ~10,000. No reward points will be given on these transactions, and the maximum fee will be capped at ~4,999 per month.
 
Similarly, loading money into digital wallets (like PayTM, Mobikwik, Freecharge, or Ola Money) above ~10,000 in a month using your HDFC credit card will attract a 1 per cent fee, again capped at Rs 4,999 per month.
 

Utility bill payments to attract charges after a threshold

If you pay utility bills using your HDFC credit card and your total monthly card spend crosses Rs 50,000 (for personal cards) or Rs 75,000 (for business cards), a 1 per cent fee will apply to all your utility transactions. This charge too will be capped at Rs 4,999.
 
Importantly, insurance premium payments will not fall under this fee structure.
 

Rent, fuel, and education payments: Cap introduced

HDFC has also revised its upper limit on fees for rent, fuel, and education transactions:
 
Rent: 1 per cent fee continues, capped at Rs 4,999.
 
Fuel: The 1 per cent fee kicks in only if the transaction is over Rs 15,000 or Rs 30,000, depending on the card type.
 
Education: The fee is only applicable when paid via third-party apps, not through direct school/college websites or their PoS systems.
 

Reward point changes for insurance transactions

Reward points will still be earned on insurance-related payments, but with limits:
 
Infinia, Infinia Metal: Up to Rs 10,000 worth of points/month
 
Diners Black (and Metal), Biz Black Metal: Up to Rs 5,000/month
 
All other cards: Capped at Rs 2,000/month
 
Cards like Marriott Bonvoy will continue with uncapped rewards on insurance spends, while some entry-level cards (Millennia, Swiggy, BIZ First, etc.) will follow their current reward rules without any change.
 

Why this matters

These changes could significantly impact heavy users of credit cards for utility payments, wallet recharges, and online gaming. Cardholders should reassess their spending behaviour and reward point expectations to avoid surprises on their next statement.
 
If you’re relying on credit cards for large transactions or to earn points, it’s time to read the fine print.  

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

