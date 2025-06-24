HDFC credit card users alert: New fees, reward caps introduced from July 1

From July 1, 2025, HDFC Bank will roll out several important changes for its credit card holders. These include new fees on select types of high-value transactions and a revision in the reward point policy across categories like online gaming, wallet loading, and insurance. If you’re an HDFC credit card user, here’s what you need to watch out for.

Fee on online gaming, wallet loading

HDFC Bank will now levy a 1 per cent fee if your monthly spending on online skill-based gaming platforms, such as Dream11, Rummy Culture, MPL, or Junglee Games, exceeds ~10,000. No reward points will be given on these transactions, and the maximum fee will be capped at ~4,999 per month.

Similarly, loading money into digital wallets (like PayTM, Mobikwik, Freecharge, or Ola Money) above ~10,000 in a month using your HDFC credit card will attract a 1 per cent fee, again capped at Rs 4,999 per month. Utility bill payments to attract charges after a threshold If you pay utility bills using your HDFC credit card and your total monthly card spend crosses Rs 50,000 (for personal cards) or Rs 75,000 (for business cards), a 1 per cent fee will apply to all your utility transactions. This charge too will be capped at Rs 4,999. Importantly, insurance premium payments will not fall under this fee structure.

Rent, fuel, and education payments: Cap introduced HDFC has also revised its upper limit on fees for rent, fuel, and education transactions: Rent: 1 per cent fee continues, capped at Rs 4,999. Fuel: The 1 per cent fee kicks in only if the transaction is over Rs 15,000 or Rs 30,000, depending on the card type. Education: The fee is only applicable when paid via third-party apps, not through direct school/college websites or their PoS systems. Reward point changes for insurance transactions Reward points will still be earned on insurance-related payments, but with limits: Infinia, Infinia Metal: Up to Rs 10,000 worth of points/month