Value and contra funds: Add the other if it diversifies your portfolio

Managers hold relatively lower-valuation companies, expecting valuations to mean-revert. “Markets occasionally misprice companies due to short-term concerns, temporary earnings slowdown, etc. Over time, as financials improve, these stocks may re-rate, leading to capital appreciation,” says Piyush Gupta, director, Crisil Intelligence.
Contra funds’ investment approach
As their name suggests, these funds follow a contrarian strategy and invest in stocks or sectors currently out of favour with the market. They invest in areas facing cyclical downturns, temporary regulatory or sectoral challenges, restructuring, or weak near-term sentiment.
“The contra approach is based on ‘buy when others are selling’, aiming to benefit when market perception changes and neglected stocks recover,” says Gupta.