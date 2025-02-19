Vietnam to launch visa-on-arrival for Indian and other tourists soon

Want to visit Vietnam? There's good news for you. The Vietnamese government is considering a new visa policy for tourists from India and other countries, a senior diplomat said on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Consul General of Vietnam in Mumbai Le Quang Bien discussed tourism opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation, which is known for its beaches, rivers and Buddhist pagodas.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Bien said, "At present, we have e-visa, we do not have visa on arrival for tourists from India and other countries. But we are considering a new visa policy for entry of tourists from India and other countries.” He was in the city to take part in the "Da Nang Tourism Roadshow".

"There is a lot of potential for tourism from India to Vietnam due to a very high population of India. The two countries have a very strong bilateral relationship. We value tourists from India, the number of which is increasing,” he added.

Vietnam has seen a sharp rise in Indian tourists in recent years. According to official data, over 250,000 Indian travellers visited Vietnam in 2023, a massive jump from pre-pandemic numbers, wherein approximately 169,000 Indians visited. This increase is largely attributed to improved connectivity, growing interest in Vietnam’s cultural and natural attractions, and business opportunities.

Another Vietnamese official said efforts were underway to promote Da Nang, a coastal city known for its beaches, museums and heritage sites, as a preferred destination for Indian tourists.

This comes nearly nine months after Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the ministries of public security and foreign affairs to examine visa waivers for citizens of several countries, including India.

At present, many South Asian countries offer visa-on-arrival facilities for Indian travellers.

Vietnam currently allows visa-free entry for citizens of 25 countries, far fewer than its neighbours. Malaysia and Singapore grant visa exemptions to 162 nationalities, the Philippines to 157, and Thailand to 93. Meanwhile, other Southeast Asian nations are expanding their visa-free policies. Thailand is introducing new visa rules, and Indonesia is expected to allow visa-free entry to more countries by October.

Vietnam visa rules for Indian travellers

As of February 2025, Indian citizens need a visa to enter Vietnam. The most convenient option is the Vietnam e-visa, which allows single or multiple entries for up to 90 days.

Application process:

Apply online at least 15 days before travel.

Different visa types are available based on the visit purpose—tourist, business, or visiting relatives.

Stay duration ranges from 30 to 90 days with single or multiple entries.

Vietnam e-visa costs for Indian tourists:

Normal processing:

1 month (single entry): $55 (approx Rs 4,600)

3 months (single entry): $70 (approx Rs 5,800)

1 month (multiple entry): $90 (approx Rs 7,500)

3 months (multiple entry): $115 (approx Rs 9,600)

Urgent processing (2 days):

1 month (single entry): $85 (approx Rs 7,100)

3 months (single entry): $95 (approx Rs 7,900)

1 month (multiple entry): $100 (approx Rs 8,300)

3 months (multiple entry): $125 (approx Rs 10,500)

Urgent processing (8 hours):

1 month (single entry): $120 (approx Rs 10,000)

3 months (single entry): $175 (approx Rs 14,600)

1 month (multiple entry): $140 (approx Rs 11,700)

3 months (multiple entry): $185 (approx Rs 15,500)

Documents required for a Vietnam visa

1. Valid passport: Must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival and have blank pages for visa stamps.

2. Visa application form: Available on the official websites of Vietnamese embassies or consulates.

3. Passport-sized photos: Recent photographs as per specified size and background requirements.

4. Return ticket: Proof of onward or return travel from Vietnam.

5. Proof of accommodation: Hotel booking or invitation letter from a host in Vietnam.

6. Financial proof: Documents showing sufficient funds to cover the stay.

7. Health insurance (if required): Some applicants may need to show proof of health insurance.

8. Additional documents for business or long-term stays: Business visas or extended stays may require work permits or an invitation from a Vietnamese company.